For the bulk of the 20th century, female high school sports were an after-thought.
Opportunities for girls to participate in sports certainly existed, but in Texas they were decades behind the boys before there was serious, large-scale governmental organization.
In fact, girls basketball wasn’t sanctioned as a University Interscholastic League sport until 1950, volleyball in 1966 and softball in 1993. Now, the level of participation in, enthusiasm for, and the time and money spent on those and other girls sports, rivals those of their male counterparts.
Females have indeed come a long way.
Yet, there are fears that if the current version of the Equality Act passes it will undo all of the progress that has been made through Title IX and the monumental shift in attitude toward girls sports.
And it wouldn’t take very long.
“I’m afraid if the Equality Act passes as written then all of the advantages for girls athletics and Title IX, which gave girls the same opportunities as men, would be totally destroyed,” said Sam Tipton, executive director of the Texas Girls Coaches Association. “I think it would be in less than five years.”
The Equality Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives, prohibits discrimination based on, among other things, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. What it wouldn’t prohibit, critics quickly say, is a biological male competing in female sports.
“There’s no fairness in this whatsoever,” said Tipton, a native of the Texas Panhandle town of Gruver who spent 24 years coaching high school basketball — eight years with boys and 16 years with girls, including 13 with Wolfforth Frenship. “Females would be losing their privacy rights.”
There is precedent for concern. A pair of biological male athletes in Connecticut famously competed in high school track and field and dominated the competition.
Tipton has been outspoken in his opposition to the Equality Act. He said he’s had metaphorical “shots fired at me” from some well beyond the borders of Texas, but not so much here.
Sports-oriented legislators with a mind toward opportunities for both sexes aren’t being caught by surprise with this bit of legislation. Other legislation already is in the pipeline to protect female sports at the both the state and federal levels.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Hawaii and Democratic presidential hopeful, put forth a “Protect Women’s Sports Act” bill, which she said would “protect the rights of girls and women who participate in sports so they can compete on a level playing field. Denying biological differences between men and women undermines the reason Title IX was created in the first place.”
In Texas, state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, and state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, have put forth similar language in bills.
While it might seem like a far-fetched scenario to have biological boys identifying as girls competing against girls becoming a norm, they aren’t taking any chances. It’s an issue that Tipton and others believe may ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Do I feel for these individuals who are gender dysphoric, yes I do,” Tipton said. “That’s why we want all of this to be dependent on what the birth certificate says. That’s the way we’re looking at it.
“We’ve had the Texas Girls Coaches Association since 1954 and we don’t want to see all that’s gone into that go by the wayside,” Tipton added. “We’re able to acknowledge that boys have a physical advantage over girls. That needs to remain separated.”
Opponents to the Equality Act see this legislation, which would allow biological males access to female locker facilities, as a societal tipping point. There is no gray area or nuance. Bringing it to the level of males crossing into the realm of female athletics makes it real for young athletes, their parents and coaches.
The opposite — biological girls playing on male teams — occurs occasionally. A girl at a school with no softball team might play on the baseball team or another girl with a certain skill set plays on the football team. The difference is the girls don’t have a physical advantage over boys and dressing room accommodations are provided.
Tipton, who was one of the 100 girls coaches honored by the UIL in its 100 years of basketball celebration, points to the recent state basketball championships for both UIL and TAPPS schools as a beacon of what many years of progress has done for girls athletics. The community pride for a girls title is coveted as much as a boys title.
“This is water we’ve never been in and we don’t need changes,” he said. “We’ve come too far.”