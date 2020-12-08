Leonard King set the tone early and finished the deal late, scoring 24 points to lead the Lake Belton Broncos past McGregor 60-51 on Tuesday night at Bronco Gym.
After scoring 14 points in the first half, King was scoreless in the third quarter but unstoppable when the Broncos needed him most — trailing 44-42 entering the fourth.
King went 8-for-8 at the foul line in the final frame, with his first two free throws coming after the Bulldogs were called for a technical foul and expanding Lake Belton’s lead to 50-46 with 3:48 to play.
A basket by McGregor’s VeAndre McDaniel, followed by a steal and another bucket by McDaniel tied the game at 50 with 2:39 to go.
The Bulldogs were called for their second technical of the quarter on the Broncos’ ensuing possession, sending King back to the line for two free throws that made it 52-50 with 2:13 left. Selman Bridges then drove for a basket on Lake Belton’s next possession for a 54-50 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs missed six consecutive shots before Reese Huffman made a free throw with 50 seconds to play to make it 54-51. McGregor was forced to foul, and two more King free throws with 39 seconds left gave the Broncos (5-4) a 56-52 lead.
After another Bulldogs miss, Lake Belton’s Christopher Jarrett scored to push it to 58-52, and King punctuated the win with two more free throws with 4 seconds remaining.
The game was tight throughout, with the score tied at 14 after the first quarter.
The Broncos got some separation early in the second with a 7-0 run, highlighted by steals by King and Jarrett and two baskets by Bridges — who finished with 12 points.
The Broncos were up 35-30 at halftime and opened the third with back-to-back baskets for a 39-30 lead, the largest for either team all night until the final score.
McGregor stormed back, though. McDaniel, who led the Bulldogs with 21 points, scored seven during a 12-0 run in which McGregor took advantage of six Lake Belton turnovers to build a 42-39 advantage.
The Bulldogs led 44-42 at the end of the third, but the final frame belonged to King and the Broncos.
Lake Belton’s Javeon Wilcox tied the game at 44 with a bucket 22 seconds into the fourth and, after a turnover, King added a layup on a drive to give the Broncos the lead with just more than 6 minutes left.