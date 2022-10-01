Putting in extra work and time to get better always was part of the makeup of Sydney Mundkowsky.
Patience also was a virtue.
All of the above are paying off for the Gatesville native now in her junior year as an outside hitter for the Angelo State volleyball team.
While biding her time with only limited action behind a pair of All-American players the last two years, Mundkowsky didn’t look to the transfer portal to find another option elsewhere. She did what came naturally to her and as her work ethic dictated.
“I’ve been putting more time into it this year,” she said. “Not that I didn’t before. I did what I was supposed to do. I was just tired of not stepping onto the court.”
Mundkowsky shows up to practice 30 minutes early every day with her setter Kayla Baer to get extra reps.
The results are evident. Mundkowsky is among team leaders with 108 kills through 16 matches going into the weekend as the Rambelles sit atop the Lone Star Conference standings at 4-0 and 8-8 for the season.
In the last two weeks, she exploded for 22 kills in a four-set victory over conference rival UT-Permian Basin and 17 more against Texas Women’s University, plus delivered six blocks to help the Belles over Midwestern State. Earlier in the season, her efforts led to her being named to the All-Tournament team of Angelo State’s own Kathleen Brasfield Invitational.
The 6-foot-2 Mundkowsky has had the makings of a solid collegiate volleyball player with the options to play for any number of programs larger than NCAA Division II Angelo State. However, she came in as a bright-eyed 17-year-old freshman.
“Her frame is a volleyball build,” longtime Angelo State coach Chuck Waddington said. “I can’t tell you all the schools who were recruiting her — Big 12 — but she wanted a small-town feel. So, thank you, Gatesville. It was a no-brainer for us to get her here. She was raw material. She had potential, but sometimes it just stays at potential. She walked into a program that had just won a national championship.
“She just wanted it more,” he said. “She came up to me and said, ‘Coach, you’ve invested in me, and I want to give you a return on that investment.’ We’re seeing the fruits of that.”
None of this comes as any surprise to her high school coach, Rickey Phillips, who now is Gatesville’s athletic director. Phillips was privy to Mundkowsky’s work ethic from the beginning.
“She put more time into volleyball than most any player I’ve ever had at Gatesville High School,” Phillips said. “Her pursuit to be good and get better was year-round — club ball, college camps, individual lessons, beach. If there was a volleyball there, Syd was probably close by.
“We were fortunate that she put her skills and mindset to good use for our program as a three-year starter,” he said. “She possessed good player skills and could take games over from time to time.”
When told of the work she’s putting in at Angelo State, Phillips replied, “Some things never change.”
In terms of the won-lost record, the Belles got off to a rocky start by playing a string of top 15 teams that the young Belles weren’t quite ready for at the time. They are a far more cohesive unit now. Much of that is because of the energy that Mundkowsky brings.
“Sydney is long, tall and athletic, and she’s still kind of learning to score,” Waddington said. “In the gym, she’s fun and loud. We have a team full of goofballs and she’s one of them. That makes it fun.”
Just as Mundkowsky arrived in San Angelo younger than most of her recruiting class, she will be graduating in just three years in May with two years of eligibility left. She will then pursue a master’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, a program that Angelo State provides. From the volleyball side, the hope and expectation is that she will remain in San Angelo to continue to pursue excellence for the Belles.
The transition from playing during her days at Gatesville to c ollegiate volleyball was stark. She has successfully made the switch.
“It’s been a huge difference,” she said. “That’s all you can say. Everybody is good. We have a great group of girls and a lot of new faces on the team.”