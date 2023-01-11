Kicking off the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference slate, the Temple College and Grayson College men’s and women’s basketball teams kept everyone inside TC Gym entertained for 4 hours Wednesday night.
First, the visiting Lady Vikings staved off a Lady Leopards comeback bid for a tight 69-63 victory. Then, the Leopards and Vikings — a matchup that featured the conference’s top three scorers — went toe to toe and needed an extra 5 minutes before TC exited with a 103-100 triumph.
MEN
With two potent offenses, it wasn’t a matter of if but when points reached the century mark. The answer was in overtime.
Temple’s Jaedaun Slack, the NTJCAC’s second-leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, made a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in the second half to give the Leopards (13-3, 1-0) a 91-88 advantage. But, Grayson’s Anthony Williams, sitting No. 1 in the conference at 23 points an outing, buried a 3 with 0.07 seconds left to tie it at 93 and send the encounter into overtime.
It was knotted at 98 when TC’s Braelon Seals hit a 3-pointer for a 101-98 lead the Leopards didn’t relinquish.
Slack finished with a game-high 43 points, Seals added 21 and Justin Collins 11 for Temple College. Williams posted 42 points, Kye Dickson 26 and Clifton Robinson 16 for Grayson (13-4, 0-1).
Both teams shot 48 percent from the field and combined to make 23 3-pointers.
Williams and Dickson (third in conference at 21.5 points), who together average 44 points per game, were halfway there through 20 minutes, with Williams scoring 14 and Dickson 15 to pace the Vikings in an end-to-end first half when either side rarely missed and big leads weren’t as valuable as they appeared.
Slack had 20 in the first half for the Leopards, who cruised out to a 10-0 lead and went up by as much as 15 about 8 minutes in. The scintillating start for the home squad only set the stage for more.
Williams, Dickson and Robinson keyed Grayson’s surge back into the fray as the Vikings embarked on a 25-3 crusade for a 31-24 advantage with about 6 minutes remaining before halftime. The Leopards caught Grayson at 33 when Theo Grant made two free throws and went back in front 35-33 on Slack’s two freebies.
The lead changed hands four more times before the break, the last when Collins and Slack made back-to-back 3s with less than a minute to go, and TC took a 48-43 cushion into the locker room.
Temple College led by as much as 13 in the second half but, again, Grayson shrugged aside the climb and soon enough the extra session commenced.
WOMEN
The Lady Leopards put themselves in position for a comeback victory by orchestrating a 12-4 run to close the third quarter that narrowed what was a 10-point deficit to 50-48 entering the fourth.
The lead, though, remained out of reach, even after Erika Suarez’s layup that followed a block by Leilani Wimbish-Gay on the other end tied the contest at 55 with 5:45 to go.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Sephora Kayolo and Abey Priscilla put the Lady Vikings in front 65-57 with 1:03 left. The Lady Leopards countered with four quick points on buckets by Kira Bass and Wimbish-Gay to make it 65-61 with 41 seconds left. Four free throws over the next 20 seconds essentially iced Grayson’s road victory.
Bass posted 16 points from her post position to pace TC (8-6), which struggled from beyond the arc to the tune of 0-for-15.
The Lady Leopards overall were 25-of-74 from the field and 13-of-23 at the foul line.
Wimbish-Gay (11), Kayla Herrera (11) and Imani Mitchell (10) joined Bass in double figures scoring.
Kayolo had a team-high 17 points, and Priscilla and Diarra Sissoko each added 14 points for Grayson (12-3), which connected on 10 of 27 3-point attempts, was 24-of-70 from the floor and 11-of-20 at the line.
The Lady Vikings took their 10-point advantage on Kayolo’s layup with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The Lady Leopards chipped away by getting points from Wimbish-Gay, Herrera, Bass and Mitchell, and Herrera’s layup with 33 seconds to go in the quarter tied it 48-48. Sissoko’s bucket gave Grayson the lead into the fourth, 50-48.
The first-half defensive tussle led to a combined 34 percent shooting, with TC going 12-of-35 from the field and Grayson 12-of-36.
Still, there was a pair of lead changes and five ties through the opening 20 minutes.
The last deadlock was 20-all after Mitchell’s layup with 3:44 remaining in the second quarter. The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Leopards 12-6 to the break, however, TC netted the half’s final three points to whittle down to a manageable deficit, 32-26.
Temple College took its first lead, 6-5, at 6:27 of the first quarter through Suarez’s baseline drive to the hoop. The Lady Leopards forged a 12-8 lead at the end of the first with buckets by Mitchell and Kyiah Hicks to snap an 8-8 tie.