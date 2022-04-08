KATY — Salado head coach Jared Cruddas said earlier this week that the Eagles don’t mind tense situations. After all, dramatics and intrigue can do a match some good.
Cruddas’ crew took a leading role in its latest thriller, and the show will go on.
Alex Pierce cued up a stirring comeback with two second-half goals during Friday night’s Class 4A Region III semifinal to cancel out Winnie East Chambers’ two-goal lead, Morgan Adams put on the finishing touch with the eventual winning goal 35 seconds into a 20-minute overtime, and Salado is one victory away from the state tournament after a 3-2 triumph at Legacy Stadium.
“Is that where we’re living right now? On the edge of our seats?” a grinning Cruddas said. “They played hard. Man, you had to be here to see that.”
After overcoming a two-goal deficit, playing down a man — following Pierce’s second yellow card — for the last 15 minutes of regulation and the entire overtime while also not having the services of injured leading scorer Thad Heckman, there’s still at least one more chance to see Salado (24-3) when it takes on Stafford (18-5-5) at 1 p.m. today in the Region III final back at Legacy.
The Buccaneers (23-1-1), who hadn’t allowed more than two goals in a game this season, suffered their lone loss in heartbreaking fashion.
“A 2-0 lead is the worst you can have in soccer. You can get comfortable. I don’t know what was going on in their halftime, but our halftime, the intent was there and we got it done,” said Pierce, referencing Salado’s mindset after falling behind 2-0 in the first half.
Adams’ tally was his second game-winning goal in as many matches. He also put the Eagles up 3-2 over Waco La Vega in Round 3.
“I told Coach, I said, ‘I’m not going to let you down. I’m going to get you a goal in the second half,’” Adams said.
He was pretty close with that prediction.
The Eagles were stunned early by Rogelio Lopez’s improbable free-kick goal in the ninth minute that one-hopped into the net past Salado keeper Hughston Taggart, who was partially screened by a Buccaneers player making a run into the box.
It was 2-0 after Alejandro Cerritos’ goal in the 16th minute, and Salado staved off any further damage to keep a manageable comeback climb.
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to get one back when Pierce beat oncoming East Chambers goalie Leonardo Avila to a ball at the top of the box that Pierce popped over his challenger and in off the crossbar in the 44th.
Pierce was at it again in the 51st, volleying in karate-kick style a well-served free kick from Cooper Sanders to tie it.
The Eagles had eight shots on goal in the second half, nearly taking the lead on two occasions — Luke Anderson’s shot off the post in the 66th and Zion Musselman’s header saved wide by Avila in the 80th.
After Adams put Salado in front, the Eagles had to keep the Buccaneers at bay for the next 19½ minutes, which they did by staying aggressive and not changing their style.
Salado won’t change anything today, either.
“We’re always ready. That’s why we are this far in the playoffs,” Adams said.