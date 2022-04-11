KILLEEN — Temple senior Daniel Moon was the individual medalist and Belton claimed the team title last Friday when the boys District 12-6A tournament wrapped up at Stonetree Golf Club.
Moon, a Sam Houston State signee and 2021 state qualifier, shot a two-day 1-under par 143 total for the individual gold by 11 strokes as the Wildcats just missed a team berth into next week’s Class 6A Region III tournament at Bear Ridge in Waco.
The Tigers (300-321—621) booked their regional trip by placing their five golfers all in the top 10 and picking up the district title by 49 shots over second-place Bryan. Temple was just five shots behind Bryan for the second and final qualifying spot.
Belton’s Walker Francis (154) was second, Chris McMillon (154) third, Hutton Hoelscher (156) fourth, Daniel Perkins (160) seventh and Ryan Merrill (164) ninth.
The Wildcats’ third-place team score of 675 also included Ben Holle’s two-day 167, John Roark’s 174, Whyatt Waugh’s 191 and Peyton Malina’s 203.