Drawing distinctions between two football teams from the same program 84 years apart usually is a stretch.
But there is at least one connection between the current TCU team vying for a national championship Monday and the one and only title-winning team from 1938.
That relationship is fully entrenched in Temple.
Both teams wouldn’t have achieved their status without prominent former Temple Wildcats inserting their will.
As everybody who has paid any attention knows, the current Horned Frogs are sparked in large part by the explosive and spectacular junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston along with fellow pass catcher Jared Wiley.
Johnston, in particular, is one of the top receivers in the nation. Johnston has lit up the Frogs’ stat chart this season with 59 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns, and averages 18 yards per catch. In last week’s penultimate game against Michigan, Johnston’s glorious catch and run for 76 yards helped seal the Frogs’ berth in the College Football Playoff championship against Georgia. He caught six passes for 163 yards in that one.
Wiley, the senior 6-foot-7 tight end transfer from Texas, is having his best season after three quietly competent years with the Longhorns. Wiley has hauled in 22 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns, meaning the Wildcats have accounted for 10 scores while setting up a slew of others.
In 1938, there were few more respected and feared players in the nation than Charles “Ki” Aldrich, who played for George “Red” Forehand’s Temple teams of the 1930s. In the days when “one-platoon” football — or as it is known today as playing both ways — was the norm, Aldrich served offensively as center, snapping first to fellow Temple native Sammy Baugh in 1936 when the Frogs won the very first Cotton Bowl over Marquette, and then for Heisman Trophy winner Davey O’Brien.
Defensively, Aldrich led the Frogs as the middle linebacker. Aldrich shared MVP honors in the inaugural Cotton Bowl with Baugh and L.D. Meyer.
Nobody on either side of the field was as tough as Aldrich, who was born in Rogers in 1916. Everyone he played with or against acknowledged that.
Aldrich’s venerable TCU coach Dutch Meyer said of him, “That boy wanted to play football more than anyone I ever knew.” His fellow Temple native, TCU and Washington Redskins teammate Sammy Baugh, called Aldrich “the toughest player I ever knew.” A 1938 Life Magazine article called him “probably the greatest linebacker in history.”
Just as the current Frogs are the Cinderella story of the year coming off a humdrum 5-7 record, the 1938 team similarly followed a non-descript 4-4-2 campaign of 1937.
The leadership of quarterback Max Duggan and the exceptional emergence of Johnston on the 2022 Horned Frogs has a lot to do with why they are playing for all the marbles, just as O’Brien and Aldrich were the stalwarts of 1938, engineering a turnaround of grand proportions. (Aldrich wasn’t the only Temple-area player for TCU that season. Reserve running back Logan Ware of Bartlett contributed to the cause).
Co-captain Aldrich led a defense that gave up just 60 points in 11 games, with three shutouts. Only Arkansas, in the second week of the season and the Southwest Conference opener, scored more than one touchdown against the Frogs in a 21-14 decision. The SWC consisted of seven teams at the time and the Frogs also dominated Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, SMU and Rice as well as non-conference opponents Centenary, Temple University, Marquette and Tulsa to lead into the Sugar Bowl against Carnegie Tech. TCU completed its undefeated season with a 15-7 win over the Pittsburgh-based program that is today known as Carnegie Mellon and plays at the NCAA Division III level.
Johnston is almost certainly a future first-round NFL pick. Aldrich was the first player selected in the 1939 draft.
After a long NFL career with the Chicago Cardinals and Washington Redskins, Aldrich returned to Temple and opened an eatery called Ki’s Charcoal Drive-In.
Another Temple great, Kenneth Davis, is credited with reversing the Frogs’ fortunes into a national brand for a brief time in the 1980s. The “Temple Tornado” gave the Frogs a spark under excitable coach Jim Wacker and is a significant Wildcats thread between the first national championship and potentially another.
Certainly, knocking off top-ranked, defending champion Georgia will be a formidable task.
Regardless of Monday’s outcome, Johnston and Wiley have put Temple back in the national spotlight with the hopes of bringing home a national title for TCU just as Aldrich did so long ago.