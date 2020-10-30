TROY — Topsy-turvy District 11-3A-I just got a bit clearer — at least for the district title.
The Rockdale Tigers defeated the Troy Trojans 46-38 on Friday night at Trojan Field and will host Lorena next week in a game that will decide the district’s outright title.
“If you had told me at McGregor we’d be sitting here, I don’t think I’d believe you,” Rockdale coach Jacob Campsey said. “But that’s just a testament to our kids. They worked and believed in us, believed in each other, and here we go. We have four quarters to bring a title back to Rockdale.”
The Tigers (6-3, 4-1) lost to McGregor 49-40 to open district play but have won four straight since to be in position to play for the title next week.
Meanwhile, Troy will be at Academy next week, with the winner claiming one of the remaining two spots.
“Hopefully we go over there and take care of business next week,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “Hopefully we are healthy coming out of this one.”
With a win at Academy, the Trojans (5-4, 3-2) will be at least the fourth-place team in the district.
But entering Friday’s game, they still had a chance at the title.
Rockdale put those chances to rest pretty early, scoring on two 58-yard runs in the opening quarter and adding an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead.
“It’s always ideal when you are not playing from behind” Campsey said. “And we’ve done that a few times this season. I’d always rather play from ahead than behind.”
The first score came on the Tigers’ second possession when, facing a fourth-and-1 at their 42, Cam’Ron Valdez — who finished with 220 yards rushing on 16 carries — took a handoff to the right, turned the corner and won a foot race down the right side.
The second was after Rockdale’s defense got a turnover on downs at its 42. On second-and-10, it was Kesean Raven who did the damage, finding room up the middle for the score, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead with Hagen Land’s second extra point late in the opening quarter.
“That’s a good ballclub, and (Valdez) is a good back,” Porter said. “But we have to be able to tackle good ballplayers, and we just didn’t do a good job tackling tonight.”
The Tigers made it 21-0 on their next drive when Kobe Mitchell connected with Cedric Mitchell for an 11-yard touchdown pass, capping an eight-play drive that began at the Tigers 22.
And that’s when Troy started to get in the game. Zach Hrbacek returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tigers 1 before he was run down by Raven. Hrbacek then scored from a yard out to cut the lead to 21-7 with 5:01 left in the opening half.
The teams exchanged scores to go into halftime with Rockdale up 27-14.
The Tigers increased the lead to 46-22 before the Trojans made a late comeback attempt.
Jace Carr scored from a yard out with 1:42 left in the game, capping a 10-play drive. The 2-point conversion made it 46-30 and Troy recovered the ensuing onside kick. It took the Trojans just five plays to score with Hunter Martin’s 4-yard run and cut it to 46-38. But Rockdale recovered the next onside kick and ran out the clock.
“I’m proud of that last effort,” Porter said. “But it was too little, too late. Still, I’m proud of the kids for fighting at the end there. There are areas we just have to get fixed.”
Hrbacek finished with 204 yards on 38 carries.
ROCKDALE 46, TROY 38
Rockdale 14 13 12 7 — 46
Troy 0 14 0 24 — 38
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 58 run (Hagen Land kick)
Roc — Kesean Raven 58 run (Land kick)
Roc — Cedric Mitchell 11 pass from Kobe Mitchell (Land kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 1 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Rock — C.Mitchell 22 pass from K.Mitchell (kick blocked)
Troy — Jace Carr 1 run (McKissick kick)
Rock — Valdez 2 run (kick blocked)
Roc — Raven 10 pass from K.Mitchell (pass failed)
Troy — Hunter Martin 3 run (Carr run)
Roc — Raven 4 run (Land kick)
Troy — Carr 1 run (Hrbacek run)
Troy — Martin 4 run (Hrbacek run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Troy
First downs 16 18
Rushes-yards 31-354 61-300
Passing yards 172 34
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-14-1 4-11-0
Punts-average 0 4-27.3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-45 9-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rockdale: Valdez 16-220, Raven 6-95, K.Mitchell 7-32, C.Mitchell 2-7; Troy: Hrbacek 38-204, Martin 18-97, Carr 5-(-1).
PASSING — Rockdale: K.Mitchell 7-11-0-172, C.Mitchell 0-3-1-0; Troy: Carr 4-11-0-34.
RECEIVING — Rockdale: Land 1-62, Anthony Dansby 2-60, C.Mitchell 2-33, Raven 1-10, Valdez 1-7; Troy: Jace Schmidt 2-28, Kadin Workman 1-9, Martin 1-(-3).