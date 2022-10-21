The last time Lake Belton faced Belton on the volleyball court, the Lady Broncos had to rally from an early deficit to earn a victory.
No comeback was needed Friday during a rematch in which the Lady Broncos faced their biggest test in the second set.
After being tied at 4-all to start the encounter, Lake Belton won 12 of the opening game’s next 14 points, and the surge set the tone as the host Lady Broncos earned a 25-11, 27-25, 25-18 victory.
Lake Belton head coach Liz Ramsey said she stressed the importance of starting strong, and her team listened.
“They definitely did exactly what we needed to do,” she said. “We watched film, and they adjusted, started strong and pushed throughout. They just made a lot of really good plays, and they were constantly talking to each other.
“So, I’m hoping that as we move into the playoffs, we keep heading that direction.”
Before making their third consecutive postseason appearance, however, the Lady Broncos want to accomplish a first in program history.
Lake Belton (33-8, 12-1 District 22-5A) travels Tuesday to Killeen Ellison, where the winner will claim the district championship and earn the league’s top seed in the playoffs.
While capturing the title will not be easy, Lady Broncos sophomore libero Hanna Ward believes her team is prepared for the challenge.
“It is really exciting to be in this position, and I think everybody is ready. We just need to have a good practice on Monday,” she said. “When we played at Belton in the first round, that crowd showed us that this is real, and that is what we needed.”
With Ward serving, the Lady Broncos posted eight consecutive points to pull away in the first set before the Lady Tigers — who were already eliminated from playoff contention — found their rhythm in the second set.
The squads played to eight ties in the second game before Lake Belton used a 6-2 outburst to open a 23-19 advantage. Belton (20-31, 5-8) bounced back, tallying five consecutive points to move within a point of tying the match before the Lady Broncos won three of the next four points to take the set.
Lake Belton carried that momentum into the final set, which it closed with a 13-5 run to finish out the match.
“Moving forward, we have to be more mentally prepared,” Ward said. “We have to understand that the further we go, the harder it is going to get. So, our defense is going to be a big part of winning.”
In the first round of district, the Lady Broncos contained Ellison (27-15, 12-1), winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 at home. In Tuesday’s rematch, Lake Belton will have to execute in a hostile environment with the league title on the line.
After winning their previous dozen matches in a streak dating to Sept. 13, Ramsey believes her players are ready to capture the program’s first district championship.
“I think they are going to step up to the challenge,” she said. “They are extremely excited, and they have been keeping track of all their games for the entire season. Whether it was a win or a loss, they’ve put it on the board.
“So, they have been waiting for this moment. These seniors who came here as sophomores are ready to make sure we get this district title.”