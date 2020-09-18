BELTON — Brett Sniffin has made one thing certain to his team since arriving in Belton.
Nothing is for certain.
The first-year Tigers head coach said it doesn’t matter who started last season. Every player will have to compete for an opportunity to see the field this season.
And with less than a week until Belton’s season opener, there’s a lot left to be decided.
“There are one or two guys that I can guarantee will start at this point,” Sniffin said. “Everyone else is still trying to convince me. When the lights come on, some kids turn it on and some don’t. We’ve just got to find out which are which.”
Sniffin inherited a program that finished 3-7 last year and saw its five-year playoff streak snapped. Like Belton, Sniffin is used to playing postseason ball. A 28-year coaching veteran, Sniffin spent the last decade at Fort Bend Ridge Point as the Panthers’ first head coach, leading them to the playoffs in all eight varsity seasons.
His expectations haven’t changed.
“I expect us to win district championships and I think we have the talent to find our way up around Dallas at the end of the year,” Sniffin said.
The Tigers are eager to prove Sniffin right and are happy to be back on the field. After spring football and summer camps were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the past few weeks leading up to Week 1 have been filled with anticipation that has only grown as Belton’s season opener against Georgetown next Friday nears.
“It feels good that we’re getting closer to hitting another team,” senior defensive end Malik Jackson said. “We’re ready to see something else and see what we’ve really got.”
Offense
Belton plans to utilize multiple offensive formations and play to the weaknesses of opposing defenses. Senior Ruben Jimenez — a second-team all-district selection last season — returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns, and running for 825 and nine scores for an offense that averaged 22 points per game and hopes to move quickly this season.
“We want to have a fast tempo and catch the defense off-guard. If we can move quick, keep defenses guessing and execute our offense, we should be able to score against anyone,” Jimenez said.
Reigning two-time first-team all-district selection Thomas Bowman will start at left guard, while senior Wyatt Storey and juniors Jackson Engelke, Noah Rojas and Ryan Hunt are expected to contribute on the line.
Junior tight end Bryan Henry and junior receivers Wriley Madden and Seth Morgan will be top targets for Jimenez. Belton will use seniors Maurice Reed and Mike Davis, and sophomore LJ Underwood at running back.
Defense
Defensive improvement is critical for Belton after allowing 38 points per game and giving up 40 or more points seven times a year ago.
For Jackson, the Tigers’ goal is to be mentally sharper in order to avoid giving up big plays.
“If you look at the tape from last year, a lot of the big plays we gave up were because we were covering the wrong gap or we just didn’t focus on getting the stop,” said Jackson, a second-team all-district selection.
Seniors Bryan Luna and Derrance Daniels will aid Jackson on the defensive line. Seniors Joe Sniffin and Charles Williams III will anchor the linebackers, with help from junior Gabe Kalama and sophomore Jack Tabat.
Seniors Correan Brown and BJ Thompson, and juniors Trent West and Aaron Bain should see time in the secondary.
District outlook
Belton, along with most of its familiar foes, remained in District 12-6A after realignment. Temple, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove are all on Belton’s league schedule, along with newcomer Bryan.
Perennial power Hewitt Midway and Waco are now in 11-6A.
While Belton doesn’t open 12-6A play until Oct. 15 at Killeen, Sniffin is confident in how district battles will play out this season.
“I don’t think there are any weak programs in this group and I also don’t think there are any powerhouses. Every week is going to be a battle,” Sniffin said. “A team with one loss could win district and a team with four losses could make the playoffs. I think it’s going to be that close.”