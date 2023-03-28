Lake at Belton softball

Lake Belton’s Shelby Schultz rounds third as Belton third baseman Lucy Gaines directs the throw in the Lady Broncos’ win Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — With a share of first place on the line Tuesday, Lake Belton left no doubt as to which team is the frontrunner in District 22-5A, leading from start to finish in an emphatic 12-1 run-rule win against rival Belton.