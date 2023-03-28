BELTON — With a share of first place on the line Tuesday, Lake Belton left no doubt as to which team is the frontrunner in District 22-5A, leading from start to finish in an emphatic 12-1 run-rule win against rival Belton.
In the second meeting between Belton ISD’s two high schools, the Lady Broncos broke open things with back-to-back home runs from Casey Schultz and Madison Lux during a five-run second inning that fueled them to the five-frame victory, pushing their lead in the league standings to two games over the Lady Tigers.
A win for Belton (10-10-2, 6-2) would’ve left the pair tied as each kicked off the second half of loop play on a slightly chilly night at Lady Tiger Field. But Lake had other plans.
“The first time we played them, it wasn’t our best game, so we wanted to come out and show them what we have,” said Schultz, whose second-inning grand slam quickly pushed Lake’s lead to 6-0 and chased Belton starter Kaylee Jordan.
“It got our energy going and it got us moving. Usually when we have fast starts, we keep scoring and that’s what we did. I don’t think we ever really stopped the whole game,” continued Schultz, who added a solo shot — also to center — in the fifth for her team-best 14th homer of the year. “My first at-bat, I swung on the very first pitch and it wasn’t the best pitch to swing at, so I told myself I was going to see more pitches. Then that first pitch she gave me was right down the middle and I was like, ‘That was my pitch.’ And then the second one came and it was a little bit more outside and I was like, ‘I’m going to smash this ball.’ And that’s what I did.”
Lux promptly followed with a blast to right on the first pitch she saw from Belton reliever Lole Reyes, and the Lady Broncos (21-4, 8-0) never looked back on the way to their seventh straight victory that snapped the Lady Tigers’ eight-game win streak.
Lake Belton’s early barrage was more than enough for Shelby Schultz in the circle as she struck out six of the 12 hitters she faced, giving up just a pair of singles to earn the win in 3 1/3 innings. Zakayia Fredrick also fanned two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
“Just a bad night to have a bad night. They’re a good team and you can’t give them anything. If you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. Coach (Blake) Hill’s doing a great job with them and they’re really good players,” Belton coach Jeremy Engelke said.
Lake got started on Autumn Holman’s bunt single and a walk by Lux before Ortiz laced a hard grounder down the line in left on the first pitch she saw to provide an early 2-0 lead.
Angie DeLeon and Haley Hoffman followed with a walk and single, respectively, to load the bases, but Belton escaped further damage when first baseman Lucy Gaines made a diving catch of Hannah Jensen’s short infield popup for the final out.
The Lady Broncos didn’t waste their next chance with the bags full, which came with no outs in the top of the second.
After Vic Shimabukuro (single), Holman (walk) and Shelby Schultz (single) reached to start the frame, Casey Schultz drove a hard shot to dead center to empty the bases. Lux then pulled a high shot that hugged the foul pole in right for a 7-0 cushion.
A pair of two-out Belton errors left the door open for the Lady Broncos in the third, and they responded with four runs to open up an 11-0 margin. Lux brought in a run with an opposite-field double, and DeLeon’s sinking single into short left plated Lux and Ortiz for the final runs of the inning.
Casey Schultz (2-for-4, two home runs, five RBIs, three runs) and Lux (2-for-3, home run, double, walk, two RBIs) led Lake’s 10-hit attack.
Bekah Bledsoe singled and scored Belton’s lone run in the fourth. Bledsoe finished 2-for-2 to pace the Lady Tigers’ four-hit showing. Lauren Vasquez and Jordan also singled for Belton, which travels to Killeen on Friday while Lake is at Waco.
“The young kids did a really good job. The freshmen played really well. Proud of the effort that we showed as a team,” Engelke said. “We didn’t let up. We didn’t quit. We just got beat and that’s part of the deal. It happens and we have to respond on Friday.”