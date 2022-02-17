BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor dominated the fourth quarter as the 14th-ranked Lady Crusaders avoided an upset with a 61-53 victory over Belhaven in the women’s game, and the ninth-ranked Crusaders used a similar blueprint to charge past the Blazers in the second half for an 86-73 win in the finale of an American Southwest Conference basketball twin bill Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
MEN
Five days after securing the right to host next week’s ASC tournament, UMHB (21-2, 16-2) was in a dogfight with Belhaven (8-11, 5-10) before rallying in the second half and pulling away over the final 9 minutes.
Luke Couch had 19 points to pace Blazers, who led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were up 41-33 at intermission.
Josiah Johnson scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half for the Crusaders, who won their ninth straight. Luke Feely added 22 points, Kyle Wright finished with 14 and Ty Prince chipped in 12.
WOMEN
The Lady Crusaders (21-2, 18-0), who already had secured the top seed for next week’s conference tournament, were out of sorts from the opening tip until head coach Mark Morefield got their attention at halftime of a tie game.
“He took out a bamboo stick and divided the locker room in half, and he told all of us to go to one side,” explained sophomore post Kaitlyn Kollmorgen, who was 6-of-7 from the floor and finished with 15 points. “He said, ‘Get on the other side of the bamboo if you’re going to give us 100 percent.’ We all transferred over. It did take some time for us to get going, but we still pulled out a win eventually.”
The full effect of Morefield’s message didn’t take hold until the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when UMHB erased a 38-36 deficit with a 9-0 run and never trailed again.
Kollmorgen scored six points in a 90-second span midway through the period to push the lead to 10 points, and the Blazers (10-9, 5-9) never got closer than five the rest of the way as UMHB closed out its 20th consecutive victory.
It was a stark contrast to the first half, in which the Lady Crusaders struggled on both ends of the floor. They made just three of their first 15 attempts and were outrebounded 13-5 as they trailed 17-9 following the initial 10 minutes.
Belhaven stretched its lead to 10 in the opening seconds of the second quarter, before Bethany McLeod’s layup off a steal and Kasey Jo Hinton’s 3-pointer helped the Lady Crusaders pull within 19-16. Arieona Rosborough scored UMHB’s next six points, and Cheyanne Bonilla’s layup tied it at 24 — which is where it stood at intermission after both teams went scoreless over the final 2:44 of the half. The third quarter wasn’t much prettier and ended in a 36-all deadlock.
“It was very sloppy. If this was that game we need where it’s sloppy and we survive and win and then reload, I’ll take that,” Morefield said. “Our effort and attitude was very lazy. For 35 minutes, (Belhaven was) the tougher team. For five minutes, we decided we wanted to play. They were tougher. It was just our depth and talent that won us the game. We have to be better.”
Hayle Poindexter and Shomaria Overton had 12 points apiece for Belhaven, which had 27 turnovers that the Lady Crusaders converted into 29 points.
Rosborough scored 15 points for UMHB, which shot 30 percent from the floor through the first three quarters but was 10-of-15 (67 percent) in the fourth.
The Lady Crusaders close out the regular season at home Saturday afternoon against East Texas Baptist, and then hit the road next week — despite being the top seed — for the ASC tourney at second-seeded ETBU. UMHB won’t host the women’s event because its men’s team also will finish atop the league standings. If one school has the top men’s and women’s squads, it hosts the men’s showcase in even years and the women’s tourney in odd years.
“That’s just the way it is. Obviously, you’d like to be rewarded for your hard work. But I do know that in the women’s tournament in the six years I’ve been here, the host team has only won once in those six years,” Morefield said. “When you’re at home, your players still have their classes to go to and things like that while everyone else is going back to their hotel to rest. So, sometimes, going on the road for a tournament can be beneficial.”