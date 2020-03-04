ABILENE — R.J. Mason made his second 3-pointer of the game, and Temple College led sixth-ranked Clarendon by three 7½ minutes into the teams’ NJCAA Region V Tournament men’s basketball quarterfinal at Moody Coliseum.
Unfortunately for the Leopards in what became the final career game for retiring 33rd-season coach Kirby Johnson, it was the high point of their Wednesday afternoon rather than a sign of things to come.
Turning their aggressive defense into instant offense thanks to Temple’s slew of turnovers, the Bulldogs ripped off a game-changing 19-2 run to grab control, smothered TC leading scorer Kedrian Johnson and cruised to a 111-74 win over the Leopards.
“They’re really good, and their length bothered us,” Kirby Johnson said of Clarendon. “Obviously, Kedrian had an off game. He only shot one free throw in the first half and that put us in a bind.”
After Mason’s second 3-pointer, Temple (24-7) didn’t make a 3 in the final 32½ minutes. The Leopards finished 3-for-26 from beyond the arc and shot 33.7 percent (28-for-83) from the field overall. Meanwhile, Clarendon (27-3) made 11 of 34 3-point tries, shot 40-of-82 from the field (48.8 percent) overall and sank 20 of 27 free throws.
“We had the early momentum, but then things just went downhill,” said sophomore point guard Mason, who played for the first time since his serious ankle injury in TC’s Feb. 17 win over rival McLennan forced him to miss the last three regular-season games. “We had a lot of turnovers and bad shots. Clarendon scored a lot of points in transition. It was definitely a challenge.”
Mason said his ankle strength “was low” against Clarendon. He was hobbled during the second half but played 32 minutes.
“It was a gutty effort by R.J.,” said Kirby Johnson, who had only eight players available and got just six points from his reserves compared to 42 points produced by six Clarendon non-starters.
Temple reached the Region V Tournament for the 10th consecutive season and the 20th time in 21 years, but the Leopards remained winless in postseason play since 2005, when their 31-1 team advanced to the regional semifinals.
TC sophomore guard Kedrian Johnson entered as NJCAA Division I’s fourth-leading scorer at 25.9 points per game, but Clarendon employed a box-and-one defense and its taller defenders frustrated the 6-foot-3 West Virginia signee into a 4-for-19 shooting performance, including 0-for-4 on 3s. He scored only four points in the first half and 14 overall before fouling out with 6:37 remaining.
Freshman forward Carlton Linguard led Temple with 19 points and had eight rebounds, but most of his 17 second-half points came long after the outcome had been decided. Hugo Florestedt produced 15 points and eight rebounds, and fellow freshman forward Aleu Aleu paced TC with nine rebounds.
Point guard Elijah Gonzales scored 15 of his game-high 24 points before halftime for Western Junior College Athletic Conference champion Clarendon. The Bulldogs advanced to Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal against New Mexico JC, which edged McLennan 66-62.
Clarendon’s balanced attack included Jokrol Pal’s 16 points, Esahia Nyiwe’s 15, Donchevell Nugent’s 13 and Russell Harrison’s 12. The Bulldogs outrebounded Temple 52-39.
The Leopards played well in the game’s opening stages, going up 18-12 with 5:46 gone. But Mason’s make with 12:32 left for a 21-18 advantage was Temple’s final 3-pointer, and the Leopards’ last lead was 23-21 after Aleu’s jumper with 11:59 remaining.
Gonzales’ fast-break layin off a TC turnover gave Clarendon the lead for good at 25-23 and ignited the 19-2 outburst that propelled the Bulldogs to a 40-25 advantage 6:19 before halftime, and Clarendon carried a 50-34 lead into intermission.
“The problem we had in the first half was that our (eight) turnovers directly led to eight layups for them,” Kirby Johnson said.
Although Linguard scored two inside baskets in the second half’s first 2 minutes, any Temple comeback hopes evaporated quickly as the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run for a 67-40 lead with 15:27 left. Clarendon later expanded the margin to 41.
“Obviously this is not the way you want your last game to be, but this is not the way I’m going to remember my career, and I told our guys this is not the way they should remember their careers here,” Kirby Johnson said. “We had a lot of adversity this season. The last month we’ve practiced with seven players. That takes a toll on you.”
Mason reflected on his two seasons playing for Johnson, the 65-year-old Temple native who finished with a 715-306 record in 33 seasons leading the Leopards.
“The things he’s done for me, I respect that man a lot,” Mason said. “He’s been a father figure to me.”
Johnson said he derived both enjoyment and closure from TC’s Feb. 22 postgame reception at which approximately 75 former players gathered to honor him for his 43-year career in coaching and teaching.
“It is a different feeling, because now you know it is over. I’m not sad about it, because mentally I’ve been preparing for this for a year and a half,” Johnson said. “I told (wife) Kim, ‘You’re going to get to see me some more.’ I’m looking forward to what God has planned for me next.”