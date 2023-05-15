Brinley Patterson fired a team-best 83 on Monday, and Cameron Yoe was in fourth place after the first round of the UIL Class 3A girls golf state tournament.
Yoe fourth, Salado seventh after first round of girls golf state tourneys
- Staff reports
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Under construction: CenTX 35 Logistics Center could open in Temple in late 2023
- 2 Temple men indicted on arson, tampering charges
- Road trip confessions: Maxwell says capital murder defendant Marks admitted to other slayings
- Donation drive launched after Cameron police officer killed in shooting
- ‘I’m just letting him lie to me’: Investigator recalls Marks' false claims after arrest
- Training drives Martinez all the way to Austin
- ‘Proud of our teachers’: Ott discusses public schools, state leadership amid voucher legislation
- UPDATE: Co-defendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- Troy man indicted on indecency with a child charge for West Temple Walmart incident