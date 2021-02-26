A league title alone won’t satisfy the Salado Eagles this season. Their aspirations are loftier than a first-place finish in District 18-4A.
With a roster compiled of eight seniors and four juniors, along with a perfect mark in league play that includes a 45-2 district scoring margin, Salado’s true desire is to play as many matches as possible beyond its March 16 regular-season finale.
And after extending their streak of matches without a loss to 11 on Friday, the Eagles believe they have something special brewing that they hope will lead to a lengthy playoff run.
“We have a strong team this year with a lot of guys contributing,” said freshman Morgan Adams, who scored a pair of goals to lead Salado to a 4-0 win over Lake Belton in an 18-4A tilt at Bronco Field. “If there is anything wrong, we get it together pretty quick. I feel like we have the right players, the right coaches, and it’s all coming together.”
Adams opened and capped the offensive output for the Eagles, who defeated the Broncos 8-0 in their last meeting earlier this month. His strike off a rebound gave Salado a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute and his header in the 48th minute was the final tally.
“(Adams) has a tremendous work rate. All of our freshmen do. We have four freshmen on varsity that contribute quite a bit,” fourth-year Salado coach Jared Cruddas said. “A district title is our first goal and making the playoffs goes with that. We want to go the distance. We’re in a new region so it’ll be interesting to see new opponents in the playoffs.
“Our goal, since I’ve been here, is to make the regional tournament. That’s the round of champions. We did that my first year as coach and we’re trying to get back there.”
After a number of shots sailed off course for Salado (12-2-1, 8-0), senior Chris Ortiz’s strike passed over the head of Lake Belton keeper Chason Hamson in the 34th minute to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead that stood at halftime.
Junior Alex Pierce extended Salado’s advantage to 3-0 a minute into the second half by knocking in a rolling pass off a corner kick that caught Lake Belton (3-11-2, 2-5-1) by surprise. The Eagles finished the match with an 18-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Salado keeper Juaquin Tobias didn’t face a shot on target and was credited with the shutout, which was the Eagles’ eighth of the season and sixth during district play.
Hamson made 14 saves — seven in each half — and produced a number of impressive deflections. The freshman’s quick reflexes and vast range kept the Broncos in the game early on.
“We came out and played hard. We pressured them and kind of got underneath their skin a little bit,” said Lake Belton coach Aaron Bragewitz, whose team played its third game of the week and will play three matches next week in order to make up its postponed league contests that were delayed by the winter storm. “We’re young and there were times where we got caught ball watching. But we’re figuring it out and each week we’re getting better.”