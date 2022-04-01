Belton athletes captured first place in three of five events at the District 12-6A tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Temple ISD’s tennis courts.
The top two finishers in boys and girls singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles qualified for the Class 6A Region II tournament April 11-12 at Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center.
Belton qualified several athletes for the regional tournament, including Andon Sanders, who defeated Temple’s Keegan Dutton to win the boys singles titles as both players moved on.
Belton also captured the league titles in boys doubles (Jason Blattner and Daniel Holcomb) and girls doubles, in which Krithika Rajesh and Maheshwari Rajesh defeated teammates Hannah Abraham and Kara Shin in the final.
Belton’s Masyn Knight was second in girls singles, and Axel Hernandez and Disha Sharma took second in mixed doubles.