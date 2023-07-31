The chase for championships is officially a go.
From football fields to volleyball and tennis courts to trails and tracks, athletes and coaches put their offseason efforts to the test Monday when the 2023 fall season commenced for many local programs, bridging new beginnings with established pillars at the onset of a three-plus month quest for glory.
Rogers football head coach Charlie Roten on Twitter called it “the big push.”
Indeed.
“I was pumped — didn’t sleep much last night, of course, like everybody,” said Lake Belton football head coach Brian Cope, who led 260 Broncos onto the field as the sun rose to take advantage of the cool-ish morning temperatures. “I think our retention was excellent and we had a lot of kids flying around.”
While Monday was designated Day 1 for Class 1A-4A and 5A and 6A football programs that did not partake in spring practice — along with volleyball, team tennis and cross country — around the corner is the starting line for Temple and Belton, which hit the gridiron next Monday.
Just as quickly approaching are the first volleyball matches. Temple, Belton and Lake Belton all open the regular season at home Aug. 8. It’s a swift turnaround, to be sure, but head coach Anna Smith was encouraged Monday that her Tem-Cats were trending in the right direction.
“I’m excited about the growth of the program and building the foundation,” Smith, who enters her second season at the Temple helm, said after coaching 69 athletes through the opening day of tryouts. “Our program culture needed a shift in discipline and structure. We had consistent turnout during the summer and today they were more prepared. They definitely brought it this morning and there was a positive energy. This is a family, they are buying into that and they know the expectations.”
Volleyball also was up and at ’em across Belton ISD in which the varsity squads have new leaders.
Haleigh Evans moved over from Lake Belton where she was an assistant to begin her stint as the head coach at Belton High. Evans was hired in January to replace Krystal Yerigan, who spent seven seasons in charge of the Lady Tigers.
Over in West Temple, Allison Waits is now running the Lady Broncos’ court proceedings, shifting from Academy after three seasons to take over for Liz Ramsey, who guided Lake Belton’s program from its inception in 2020 through 2022 — which culminated in the program’s first district title and playoff win.
Cope’s crew has its first postseason victory in mind one year after qualifying for the playoffs in its first year of eligibility.
The Broncos, now in their fourth season, went 8-3 — including 6-2 in District 4-5A-I, with the two losses by a combined three points — in 2022 while earning the attention of statewide pundits heading into 2023 and the distinction of league favorite by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, which also deemed senior five-star receiver Micah Hudson and Arkansas-committed defensive back Selman Bridges as the district’s preseason offensive and defensive MVPs.
Cope said his team is embracing the expectations.
“I don’t think last year we snuck up on anybody. I think people kind of knew what kind of talent we had. This year, we’re not (sneaking up on anyone) as well. Our kids understand that and they’re not taking anything for granted. They are finding a way to go one degree more, and that’s going to be a key for us to be successful,” Cope said.
“We set the standard of making the playoffs and now we have to do whatever it takes to raise the standard. I think we have a lot of kids that are hungry to lead and become player-driven. Our JV was 9-1 and won district, so those kids are hungry to come in along with the returning varsity kids.”
Lake Belton will have a new starting quarterback for the first time during Cope’s tenure after the departure of all-district signal-caller Connor Crews. Junior Eli Mascarenas and sophomore Davion Peters had plenty of reps at the position during summer 7-on-7 and helped lead the Broncos to the state tournament in College Station.
“Eli Mascarenas has done a really good job and I think you’re going to see Davion Peters all over the field,” Cope said, adding that the other glaring void left by Javeon Wilcox (TCU) at linebacker will be filled by Josh Mallard. “I’m looking forward to seeing him in that role.”
Hudson and Bridges join Peanut Brazzle, Ty Legg and Adam Walden as four-year starters.
Because it did not utilize the spring window in May, Lake Belton has two scrimmages instead of one prior to its season opener. The Broncos are on the road for both: Aug. 11 versus Pflugerville Weiss and Aug. 17 against Kerrville Tivy.
Their Week 1 opponent is Leander Rouse on Aug. 25 at Tiger Field.