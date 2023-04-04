Lake-Killeen softball

Lake Belton’s Zakayia Fredrick delivers a pitch in the Lady Broncos’ win over Killeen in a District 22-5A matchup Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton got an early three-run homer from Casey Schultz, and Zakayia Fredrick took care of the rest by taking a perfect game down to the final strike as the Lady Broncos rolled to an easy 12-0 win over Killeen in a District 22-5A meeting Tuesday at Bronco Ballpark.