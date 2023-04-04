Lake Belton got an early three-run homer from Casey Schultz, and Zakayia Fredrick took care of the rest by taking a perfect game down to the final strike as the Lady Broncos rolled to an easy 12-0 win over Killeen in a District 22-5A meeting Tuesday at Bronco Ballpark.
Down to their last out, the Lady Kangaroos (1-23-1, 1-9) narrowly escaped being no-hit by the Lady Broncos (23-4, 10-0) for a second time this season when Julia Jurewicz tapped Fredrick’s full-count pitch off the front of the plate and just far enough between the senior hurler and catcher Vic Shimabukuro to beat out the infield single.
Fredrick quickly regrouped, though, fanning Olivia Bell for the final out and her 12th punch-out of the night to seal Lake’s 10th straight league victory and ninth overall.
“I was feeling pretty good. I knew I had my defense behind me. I felt pretty confident. I knew that my catcher was with me no matter what, so I was comfortable,” said Fredrick, who motored through Killeen’s lineup the first time through, striking out eight of the first nine on her way to fanning all but four of the 16 batters she faced.
Lady Kangaroos cleanup hitter Kendall Gross, who lined out and grounded out, was Killeen’s only starter to not strike out at least once.
“I wasn’t really rattled,” Fredrick said of coming up just short of her team’s second perfect game. “I was just like, ‘Let’s get this next batter and go home.’ That’s all I was really thinking about.”
Lake Belton run-ruled the Lady Kangaroos 19-0 in four innings March 10 when Shelby Schultz struck out eight in pitching the first perfect game in school history. Madison Lux homered twice in that game.
The Lady Broncos again flexed their power Tuesday, using Schultz’s three-run homer to left-center to jump-start the scoring just three batters into their lineup after Autumn Holman (walk) and Shelby Schultz (single) each reached.
Lux followed Casey Schultz’s team-best 16th homer of the year and third in the last four games with an opposite-field double into left and touched home on Angie DeLeon’s sacrifice fly to left to make for a 4-0 advantage.
Lake kept adding to its edge from there, tacking on two more in the second, another two runs in the third and four in the fourth to provide plenty of leeway for Fredrick, who was sharp from the start.
“We talked this morning with the girls about attitude and effort, and (Fredrick) kind of set the table that first inning,” said Lake Belton coach Blake Hill, who is helping to fill in while head coach Matt Blackburn remains away from the team for unspecified reasons. “She came out, had a good first inning and throughout the game, she goes all the way down to the wire — one pitch away from a perfect game. Her attitude and effort led the way and props to her on a five-inning, one-hitter. We’ll take that any time.”
The Lady Broncos plated their second-inning runs on RBIs from Shelby Schultz and Casey Schultz, while Haley Hoffman grounded a single through the left side to tally another pair of runs in the third, pushing the gap to 8-0.
Hoffman (2-3, double, two runs), Casey Schultz (2-for-2, homer, four RBIs, walk, two runs), Holman (2-for-3, two runs, walk) and Shimabukuro (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, run) each provided multiple knocks in Lake’s 13-hit outburst.
Fredrick, meanwhile, remained in control throughout, needing just 72 pitches to post the complete-game win.
The Lady Broncos assumed the run-rule advantage with four two-out runs in the fourth, paced by DeLeon’s RBI double to left-center and Shimabukuro’s two-run double into left, which gave Lake five extra-base hits in total.
“With the wind blowing in and Casey hits the ball that she hits (in the first) and kind of sets the tone early for us,” said Hill, whose team has outscored league opponents 130-6 and will travel to Killeen Ellison for a 7 p.m. Thursday affair.
“We’ve been talking about hitting the ball hard and on a line, and that’s what you saw.”