BELTON — A first-place sweep of the team titles at the District 12-6A meet Thursday at Heritage Park clinched regional berths for Belton’s boys and girls cross country teams, while Temple’s squads advanced to the next round with a pair of second-place showings.

The Tigers posted 46 points, with the Wildcats scoring 83 for the final spot into the regional meet.

The Lady Tigers had 48 points, edging the Tem-Cats by six.

The Wildcats’ Tyson Tamez placed second individually with a time of 16 minutes, 2.30 seconds to help Temple reach the regional round. The Tigers, meanwhile, had five runners finish the 3-mile race in the top 13, including Zach Dennison, who placed fourth in 16:05.60. Clayton Oaks and Landon McCartney also placed in the top 10 for the Tigers.

Belton’s Abigail Cargile clocked 19:51.30 to take third in the girls race, and Temple’s Rebecca Terry was fifth in 19:58.70.

The Tem-Cats’ Sofia Garcia and the Lady Tigers’ Shannon Cook, Kaitlyn MacDonald and Shelby Littlefield also recorded top-10 times.

The Class 6A Region II meet is Nov. 10 at UT-Arlington’s Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

For a full list of the area’s regional qualifiers, see Sunday’s print edition.