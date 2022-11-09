— Class 4A Division II —
JARRELL vs. DEVINE
Hawk Stadium, Fischer
Records: Jarrell Cougars 4-6; Devine Warhorses 9-1
Cougars to watch: WR Jacques Spradley, QB Andrew Knebel, RB JaMarion Nibblett, LB Ethan Martone, DB Jalani Price, WR Mason Dotson, WR/DB Dakarai Barnes, WR Dathan Walker.
Warhorses to watch: RB/DB Ethan Santos, WR/RB Nate Ramirez, DB/RB Gabe Esquibel, QB Samuel Guardiola, RB Marcus Rodriguez.
Note: Knebel gives the Cougars experience under center as Jarrell makes its first playoff appearance since 2015. Devine, which won its district and allows only 13.4 points per game, will present a tall task for the Cougars, though. Knebel has thrown for nearly 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns on the year, and doesn’t make many mistakes in his team’s spread-based offense. Spradley, Dotson, Barnes and Walker give Knebel a large group of targets for which to spread the ball around. The quartet has combined for all but one of Jarrell’s TDs through the air, with Spradley pacing the group at 11. Nibblett leads the Cougars’ ground game. The Warhorses prefer to run the ball, and are paced by Santos (1,690 yards rushing, 25 TDs) and Esquibel (970 yards rushing, 19 TDs), who lead an offense that puts up 43 points per game.
— Class 3A Division II —
ROGERS vs. VAN VLECK
Rattler Stadium, Navasota
Records: Rogers Eagles 7-3; Van Vleck Leopards 6-4
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB Bryce Watson, OL/LB Gavin Bennett, WR Zach Davis, RB Abraham Hernandez.
Leopards to watch: RB Cam Austin, QB Sam Brooks, DB Corey Austin, DB Caleb Brown.
Note: Head coach Charlie Roten has led the Eagles to the playoffs in five of his six seasons in charge, and Rogers has advanced past the bi-district round in four of those appearances. There are 177 miles between these two first-round opponents. Cam Austin posted 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing during the regular season. The winner plays Taft or Comfort in the area round. Wolfe, Sisneroz, Watson and Hernandez all have at least 400 yards rushing. Rogers closed the regular season with the area’s third-stingiest defense at 261 yards allowed per game.
— Class 2A Division I —
HOLLAND vs. STOCKDALE
Shelton Stadium, Buda
Records: Holland Hornets 5-5; Stockdale Brahmas 8-2
Hornets to watch: WR/RB Christian Michalek, RB Ryan Steglich, QB Desi Cantu, WR Trey Grinnan, DL Colton Cargill, RB Gavin Cruz.
Stockdale to watch: QB Camden Derricoatte, RB/DB Nicolas Martinez, WR Parker Martinez, WR Fabian Flores, RB Chris Fabian.
Note: Holland, making its sixth straight playoff appearance, will look to advance out of the bi-district round for an eighth time in the last nine years. The Hornets had a brief two-game spurt snapped in last week’s loss to district winner Flatonia, during which Cantu and Austin Hargrove each ran for TDs and Jose Arzola knocked in a 32-yard field goal. They bring an offense that has averaged 384.1 yards per game, which ranks third among area teams, with most of its success coming on the ground behind a deep stable of backs including Steglich, Cruz and Michalek, who each have rushed for more than 550 yards. Grinnan and Michalek also offer solid targets through the air. Stockdale is led on offense by Derricoatte (784 yards passing, six TDs; 1,162 yards rushing, 10 TDs) while Martinez and Fabian have combined for 1,233 yards and nine TDs on the ground in the Brahmas’ run-based system, which averages 35.6 points per game. Martinez (22 catches, 391 yards, four TDs) and Flores (18 catches, 232 yards) are Stockdale’s top threats as pass-catchers.
ROSEBUD-LOTT vs. AXTELL
Rocket Field, Robinson
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 7-3; Axtell Longhorns 7-2
Cougars to watch: RB Moses Fox, QB Deejay Hicks, WR Jamarquis Johnson, WR/DB Breon Lewis, OL/DL Easton Fulton, QB Kyle Finan, OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, WR/DB Clay Doskocil.
Longhorns to watch: QB/DB Coldyn Horn, WR/RB Kelby Hollingsworth, RB Tyson Michel, WR/DB Christopher Gacayan, WR/DB Mason Posey, FB/DL Remington Regian, QB/LB Justin Manning.
Note: Rosebud-Lott enters as the third seed from District 8-2A-I, making a second straight showing in the postseason for the first time since the Cougars qualified three years in a row from 2002 to 2004, which included their state championship run in 2002. A win would give the Cougars their first playoff victory since a 43-16 bi-district decision over Deweyville in 2013. Rosebud-Lott has dealt with injury issues throughout the year, using three QBs including Hicks, who threw for 151 yards and a TD and ran for 106 yards and two scores in last week’s win over Moody. Fox, Fulton and Lewis also ran for scores for the Cougars, while Lewis grabbed his team-leading eighth TD reception. Rosebud-Lott averages 411.1 yards per game, which ranks second among area teams. Axtell, meanwhile, will play its first postseason game since 2018 and is looking for its first playoff win since 2012. The Longhorns got 10 tackles apiece from Regian and Manning in last week’s shutout of Itasca, their first of the season. They have won their last five games.