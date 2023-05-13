AUSTIN — Harker Heights senior Keonna Otis secured the area’s 13th and final medal at the UIL track and field state championships when she earned the silver in the Class 6A girls shot put Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Bell County Expo Center naming rights awarded to Cadence Bank for $2.8 million
- 2 Temple men indicted on arson, tampering charges
- UPDATE: Co-defendant recounts slayings at Marks capital murder trial
- Road trip confessions: Maxwell says capital murder defendant Marks admitted to other slayings
- Donation drive launched after Cameron police officer killed in shooting
- Training drives Martinez all the way to Austin
- Phone data connects Marks, co-defendant to locations in double slaying
- ‘Proud of our teachers’: Ott discusses public schools, state leadership amid voucher legislation
- Leigh selected as new Belton mayor after Carpenter steps down