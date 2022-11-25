CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region III
Galena Park North Shore 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
Region IV
Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7
SA Brennan 34, Austin Lake Travis 17
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35
Region II
De Soto 38, Tomball 14
Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35
Region III
Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21
Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7
Region IV
Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Region II
Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26
Region III
College Station 52, Georgetown 28
Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13
Region IV
CC Veterans Memorial 49, McAllen 14
PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Argyle 44, Grapevine 27
Region II
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT
Melissa 42, Terrell 21
Region III
Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18
Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28
Region IV
Liberty Hill 37, San Antonio Alamo Heights 32
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0
Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19
Region II
Anna 27, Celina 24
China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7
Region III
Kilgore 63, Lindale 37
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Region IV
Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
CCCalallen 31, Somerset 17
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20
Region II
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16
Region III
Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Region IV
Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro
Wimberley 64, Jarrell 6
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Brock 51, Bushland 27
Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14
Region II
Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7
Malakoff 35, West 14
Region III
Columbus 48, Cameron Yoe 14
Franklin 53, Hitchcock 18
Region IV
Edna 36, Blanco 22
Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Canadian 63, Spearman 14
Wall 30, Idalou 0
Region II
Gunter 40, Palmer 6
Holliday 17, Bells 14
Region III
Big Sandy Harmony 38, New London West Rusk 35
Newton 16, Daingerfield 12
Region IV
El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0
Poth 55, Taft 13
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Cisco 33, New Deal 14
Region II
Crawford 41, Riesel 3
Tolar 63, Hamilton 7
Region III
Cooper 33, Joaquin 11
Timpson 41, Centerville 14
Region IV
Refugio 53, Ganado 7
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I
New Home 14, Clarendon 8
Wellington 26, Vega 7
Region II
Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28
Region III
Lovelady 32, Price Carlisle 21
Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0
Region IV
Burton 7, Chilton 0
Granger 35, Falls City 15
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Region I
Happy 56, Nazareth 16
Region III
Abbott 32, Gordon 24
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Region II
Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0
Region III
Oakwood 64, Bluff Dale 51
Region IV
Loraine 24, Cherokee 6