Logan Hall and Garrison Vaughn weren’t necessarily a package deal when they traded their red Belton High gear for the red of the University of Houston in 2018.
Nevertheless, in their own distinctive ways, the former Tigers are vital cogs in a suddenly stiff Cougars defensive machinery, which has been the key to a winning streak and higher profile.
Hall and Vaughn are coming into their own as defensive stoppers and large parts of the reason the Cougars hadn’t given up 100 points through the first six games of the season.
“(Vaughn) committed first and he gave me confidence in going to Houston,” said Hall, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end. “He persuaded me, but it was the best option for me anyway.”
The pair is happy to be with the Cougars program and vice versa. After a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston reeled off five straight wins going into this weekend’s game against East Carolina and sat at the top of the American Conference standings with SMU.
“For me it was the city of Houston,” Vaughn said. “It’s a good culture here and just moving to Houston life and the city.”
Both have developed at their own rate and to this point are playing at their peak levels.
Hall in particular has exploded into a serious NFL prospect with the kind of numbers he’s put on the board. Going into this weekend, Hall had 23 tackles — 11 unassisted and seven for losses, including a team-high four sacks. The physical ability has been there, but the mechanics have been improved.
“It’s been a great season,” said Hall, who added 40 pounds since arriving in Houston. “In the past I left a lot of food on the table. I would win the rep and get in the backfield, but I’d miss the tackle or fall or something goofy. I’m a better finisher now.”
Although he still has one more year of eligibility, in all likelihood this will be Hall’s final season with the Cougars.
“I don’t plan on coming back for the next year,” he said. “But I’m putting all that on the backburner. I’ve got blinders on and tunnel vision, focused on the rest of this season.”
Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk said there were some 16 pro team scouts represented at a recent game to see Hall.
“Logan checks all of the boxes,” said Belk, who joined with head coach Dana Holgorson to come to Houston from West Virginia in 2019. “He could play every position on the defensive line. He’s all over the (game) tape. He stands out because he’s so big and long. He loves to play and practice.
“When we got here he was still young and needed to mature. He’s worked himself into an elite player, a top player at any level of football. He’s very quiet, but he has tremendous aggression.”
Vaughn has made his presence known since coming back from an injury-riddled 2020 season as one of the Cougars’ safeties in different defensive packages. The Cougars defense allowed just 97 points in the first six games this season. That kind of emphasis on defense stokes Vaughn’s fire.
“When we go on the field, we don’t expect to just hold a team to under 30 points,” said Vaughn, a sports management major who has eight tackles. “We don’t want you to get a first down. We want to dominate on every play.”
The red-shirt junior is one of the most popular players on the team with an infectious enthusiasm that draws teammates to him.
“Garrison is one of the most liked players on the team,” Belk said. “When we got here there was a lack of depth and he had to play a little earlier than he should, but he responded.
“He is one of the most dependable, deceiving players because he’s always in different substitution packages. He’s able to impact the game in a lot of ways. He’s always in the right place and will always be around the ball.”
The Cougars limped to a 3-5 mark in their pandemic-marred 2020 campaign but have rebounded in a big way this season in part because of their stifling defense. The news of their impending acceptance into the Big 12 also has been cause for excitement.
Neither Hall nor Vaughn will be with the Cougars for the transition into the Big 12 but are instrumental in building momentum in the meantime.