BELTON — Pack the bags and load the buses because Belton is about to make its first lengthy road trip of the regular season.
The Tigers (1-0) will navigate about 100 miles on Friday en route to Brenham, where Belton will attempt to begin its season 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Then, it will spend several hours retracing the roads back home.
While there is a specific intention for the trip, there also are beneficial byproducts, according to Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin.
“Most importantly it is an experience for the kids, and it is a memory they get to build that will last a lifetime. Hopefully, it is a fun one,” Sniffin said. “But it prepares us as well, because a potential second-round playoff game would be against someone from the Houston area or the district Brenham is in. So, we have to get used to traveling.”
And they will.
The Tigers are set to cover about 400 miles roundtrip in Week 4, when they play at San Angelo Central, and they will go about 60 miles each way in Week 6, when they face Elgin in District 11-5A Division II action.
While positives will emerge from the next task on the agenda, Belton’s objective is to win, but it will not be easy against a team with a strong history of defending its home field.
Outside of 2020, when it fell twice at home, including once to eventual regional finalist Leander Rouse, which finished the season 10-2 overall, Brenham has lost only four times inside Cub Stadium since 2015.
Regardless of location or records, the Tigers will be tested.
“They are a tough matchup for us,” Sniffin said. “They have some great athletes in the backfield with their quarterback and running back making up a two-headed combo. So, we are going to have to make sure we execute our assignments very well.
“It’s a tall task, because this is a completely different matchup when you compare what they do and what Pflugerville Hendrickson does, but that is good for us.”
Brenham struggled in its opener, falling 23-13 at Conroe Oak Ridge after allowing the War Eagles to rally from a 13-0 halftime deficit. The Cubs finished with just 194 total yards.
While Belton was far from perfect in a 34-27 victory against Hendrickson, the Tigers did not experience any such issues offensively.
Belton crossed the goal line in every quarter while accumulating 488 total yards, highlighted by junior quarterback Ty Brown’s 23-of-33 passing performance, completing passes to 11 receivers. He finished with 417 yards and three touchdowns.
Along with momentum, the Tigers also have some history on their side as the Cubs have started the season 0-2 three times in the last four years.
Sniffin scheduled the trip for other reasons, though.
“We’ve got district games that are 45-minute rides,” he said. “So the kids need to learn to pack their travel bags, think ahead and make sure they don’t forget anything. That is all good practice to have.
“But I just think it is fun for the kids to get in a bus and go that long distance to play somebody they’ve never seen before and test themselves.”
Defensive debuts
The Tigers returned just one defensive starter — senior outside linebacker Donovan Thompson — from last year’s team, leaving doubts surrounding the unit’s potential.
While there is still much to prove, glimpses of offseason growth were displayed last week against Hendrickson.
As expected, Thompson led the team with a dozen tackles, including two for a loss, but he received plenty of help as sophomore Sebastian Magana contributed nine tackles, junior Wyatt Butler had seven tackles and senior D’Anthony Jackson tallied six tackles.
Last season, Butler, who also recovered a fumble against the Hawks, was the only member of the trio to record a tackle for Belton, ending with two in three games.
Receiving praise
Of the 11 players to catch a pass against Hendrickson, six — Slade LeBlanc, Rayshaun Peoples, LJ Underwood, Isaac Abel, Garrett Oliveira and Shaun Snapp — had at least two receptions.
In all of 2021, only nine players finished with more than two catches as Seth Morgan led the team with 50 receptions for 694 yards and seven touchdowns — all team highs.
Abel posted a game-high 113 receiving yards, while LeBlanc had five catches and Oliveira hauled in two touchdowns versus the Hawks.