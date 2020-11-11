BELTON — All year long, head coach Brett Sniffin has said that while facing an unprecedented season, the two most important goals for the Belton Tigers would be maintaining their health and completing a full, 10-game schedule without interruptions.
Over the last two weeks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hindered those two hopes, and the Tigers’ season is now altered from their originally scheduled plans after a ruling earlier this week reached by the 12-6A District Executive Committee (DEC).
After postponing a game against Harker Heights last week and Temple this Friday, Belton ISD announced Tuesday that the Tigers will make up their game against the Knights, but that the much-anticipated showdown with the rival Wildcats is canceled and won’t be rescheduled.
“We’re disappointed we’re not playing Temple. That’s a big game around here,” said Sniffin, Belton’s first-year head coach, whose Tigers now will look to their next district contest against Killeen Ellison on Nov. 20, barring any further health concerns. “We feel terrible that that happened, but following the best protocols for COVID is in the best interest of the kids and for all those involved.
“If we could have made it up, we would have liked to, but that was not the decision that was made.”
The DEC — which includes representatives from all eight league teams — voted Tuesday to allow “each team the opportunity for one rescheduled game in response to COVID-19 implications” and that the “rescheduled game should be played in the order that the game was originally canceled,” according to Belton’s new release.
Since its game against Harker Heights on Nov. 6 was the first postponement of the season, Belton will be permitted to play the game on the district’s league-wide idle date of Dec. 4. According to district representatives, any further postponements — including the Tigers’ game against Temple — will be classified as an uncontested game that will be reflected in the league standings as a loss for Belton.
As of Wednesday, Belton High reported seven active COVID-19 cases on the BISD dashboard, compared to the 10 active cases reported last week.
Belton’s remaining schedule now consists of three regular-season games against Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker and Harker Heights — all at Tiger Field.
“I accept what the ruling was and we’re going to take it and make the most of it. I’m glad our kids get one game back,” said Sniffin, who also stated that Belton began dealing with player quarantines as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing in the week leading up to the Tigers’ game against Bryan on Oct. 30, in which Belton was without six players. “I’ve said it since the beginning, we just want our kids to play and whatever happens at the end of the year is just icing on the cake.
“To lose a game like (Temple) probably hurts more than any other because of the community and the fanfare that that game brings. We still get to play other games and we have to take it one game at a time.”
Sniffin said that while it’s unfortunate that Belton is one of the teams that forced the district to reshuffle its schedule, the reality is that the pandemic could affect any team at any moment, and that league decisions must be made with the players’ best interests in mind.
“Anybody that started out the season in any district in the state of Texas with what they assumed was going to happen with COVID has had to make adjustments. Whatever decisions are made now will probably have to be looked at at some point later on,” said Sniffin, who coached at Fort Bend Ridge Point for 10 years before arriving at Belton. “I’ve been through a couple hurricanes near Houston, but here’s the deal with a hurricane — it affects everybody at once. Every school is affected. With COVID, it affects people at different times. You have to realize that anybody at any time goes down.
“Everyone needs to realize that it’s coming and that we have to do what’s best for the kids so they can play. It’s difficult because you’re dealing with time constraints, district certification dates, UIL rules and other factors. COVID is not going away. We’re all going to have to deal with it at some point and let’s just do what’s best for all the kids.”
Practice as usual?
Despite conducting practices without a Friday night game to look forward to, Sniffin said last week was hardly an idle week for the Tigers (2-4, 2-2). Belton’s coaching staff used much of its time keeping what varsity players were available to practice in shape while spending equal time preparing the junior varsity and freshmen teams for their upcoming games.
It’s more of the same for the Tigers this week, though Sniffin is hopeful that as currently quarantined varsity players are cleared to return to practice, things will return to normal as their game against Ellison nears.
“It’s not really a bye week because you don’t have your whole team here practicing,” Sniffin said. “You got all those guys who aren’t here — you got a few here, but you can’t do much — and you just try to keep them focused. As we get more kids back and we get closer to our game, we’ll do more to prepare and get ready for Ellison.”
By the numbers
Through six games, Belton is averaging 26.5 points and 416 yards per game on offense. Senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez leads the Tigers with 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns passing, in addition to 504 yards and seven scores rushing. Senior running back Maurice Reed has 776 yards and five touchdowns on 163 rushing attempts this season. Senior receiver Kanyn Utley has a team-high 29 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns. Junior tight end Bryan Henry has 25 receptions for 383 yards and four scores.
On defense, the Tigers yield 28.5 points and 320.2 yards per contest. Senior linebacker Joe Sniffin has 39 tackles and junior defensive back Aaron Bain has 35. Senior defensive end Malik Jackson has a team-leading six tackles for losses as part of his 29 total on the year and junior defensive lineman Braxton Haynes has five to go along with 17 tackles and 3½ sacks.
Junior defensive back Trent West and Bain lead Belton with two interceptions each. Senior safety BJ Thompson has forced two fumbles to go along with his 23 tackles.