Temple College got off to a solid start in Game 1 on Thursday but couldn’t silence Grayson’s bats in the finale, settling for a split of the teams’ Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Hogan Heller homered, Zane Spinn was 2-for-2 with a double, and Travis Chestnut also had two hits as the Leopards posted a 5-1 victory in the opener. Starter Mason Bryant picked up the win for Temple (18-11, 3-7) by allowing just one run on four hits and a walk before giving way in the fifth to Davis Pratt, who struck out six over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Davis Powell had a home run and two doubles for Grayson in its 11-1, seven-inning win in Game 2, in which Leopards starter Dawson Tourney was tagged for seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and a walk in five innings of work. Colby Christian’s homer in the seventh accounted for TC’s only run.
The teams meet again for a doubleheader Saturday in Denison.