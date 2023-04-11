Temple-Heights baseball

Temple’s Xavier Padilla deals during the Wildcats’ 5-4 win over Harker Heights in a District 12-6A game at Hallford Field on Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Aric Hickman had two hits, including a two-out, game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night that lifted Temple to a much-needed 5-4 victory over Harker Heights at Hallford Field.

jweaver@tdtnews.com