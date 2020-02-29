RICHARDSON — With Mary Hardin-Baylor in desperate need of a spark to stave off Hardin-Simmons’ frantic comeback bid, senior guard Alicia Blackwell produced a pair of baskets in the final minute — the last one coming with 12 seconds remaining to deliver the Lady Crusaders their first American Southwest Conference championship and send them back to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Hardin-Simmons erased a 14-point deficit over the last 5½ minutes, before Blackwell put the Lady Crusaders on her back and carried them to a 60-58 victory Saturday night in the ASC tournament championship game.
UMHB (24-4), which advanced to the Sweet 16 last season but lost in the ASC title game each of the last two years, finally won the conference crown in its sixth trip to the league title game.
It has Blackwell to thank for it.
Her bucket with 5:31 remaining gave the Lady Crusaders their largest lead of the night at 53-39, before the Cowgirls (21-7) stormed back with a 12-0 run to get within 53-51 with 3:06 to go.
Blackwell’s 3-pointer at the 2½-minute mark made it a five-point game, but a 3 by Keilee Burke and a basket from Kaitlyn Ellis pulled HSU even at 56-all with 1:20 left.
Blackwell’s jump shot 19 seconds later put the Lady Crusaders back in front, only to be answered by two Paris Parmer free throws that knotted it again.
Blackwell scored the decisive points on a jumper with 12 seconds left, and the Cowgirls missed three shots in the final 10 seconds to end it.
Blackwell finished with 17 points, and Kendall Rollins had 12 for UMHB, which shot only 33 percent (23-of-69) from the field but forced HSU into 21 turnovers.
Taylor Gaffney scored a game-high 20 points, and Parmer added 12 for the Cowgirls, who shot 40 percent (23-of-58) overall and owned a 47-34 advantage on the boards but couldn’t contain Blackwell down the stretch.
Blackwell, Rollins and teammate Hannah Holt were named to the all-tournament team. Holt earned the tourney’s MVP honor despite going 0-for-5 from the field and scoring just four points in the finale.
The field and bracket for the NCAA Division III Tournament will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Monday.