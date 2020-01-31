BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers have allowed two goals through five District 12-6A games and have tallied 26 since the start of league play. They’ve won by a variety of outcomes, including a one-goal match and dominant double-digit goal scoring outputs.
Simply put, the Lady Tigers are rolling.
Abby Cargile scored two goals, assisted on a pair of others and had a role in a fifth with a corner kick to help lead Belton over Killeen 9-0 on Friday night and keep the Lady Tigers undefeated in district and perfect at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
The Lady Tigers (7-2-3) improved to 5-0 in 12-6A competition, remaining in the early chase for the district crown with rival Hewitt Midway, which also was undefeated in district entering Friday night.
Seven Lady Tigers recorded goals, and the nine tallies gave Belton 21 over the last three contests. Belton led 3-0 at halftime before registering six second-half goals against overmatched Killeen (0-5 district).
Belton started the game on the offensive and stayed on the attack, scoring all three first-half goals in the first 12 minutes. Cargile secured a loose ball off a missed shot and cleaned up the mess at the 3-minute mark. Two minutes later, Abby Davis found Kirsten Bush with a cross that doubled the Lady Tigers’ advantage when Bush found the back of the net. Belton made it 3-0 after an even dozen minutes when Cargile’s corner kick resulted in a header by Rachel Mahan that sailed past Killeen goalkeeper Ashlyn Miller.
Following the break, Sophie Elliott extended Belton’s lead by securing the ball from 25 yards out, changing direction and delivering a kick that was beyond Gina Bell, who replaced Miller, for a 4-0 lead in the 50th minute.
Cargile found the net again when her shot bounced off Bell’s hands and into the top left corner of the goal in the 56th minute, and Abby Ponder (58th) and Makenna Morrow (61st and 65th) also scored to give Belton four goals in a 9-minute span for an 8-0 lead. Scarlett Gott capped the scoring with a short-range shot in the 73rd minute.
Belton keeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the shutout, facing zero shots against a Killeen squad that rarely got the ball into Belton territory.