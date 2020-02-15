Holy Trinity Catholic thought it had the game-deciding run in the bag that would propel the Celtics into the third round of the playoffs by putting to bed a pesky, resilient Conroe Covenant team that hounded them all Saturday night.
Despite playing a back-and-forth playoff contest on the road in front of an energetic crowd, the Cougars never wavered, though.
A 9-0 run by Holy Trinity put the Celtics ahead 52-48 with 3:47 left, before Covenant answered with a 10-2 surge toward the end of regulation and an 11-5 run in overtime to down the Celtics 81-74 in a TAPPS Class 2A area-round playoff game.
Ziri Blackwood had 32 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that forced overtime, to lead Holy Trinity (20-7). The senior’s 3-pointer brought the Celtics within one at 70-69 with 1:28 left in the extra session before the Cougars’ final run, led by 10 points from Caleb Young, closed it out.
Young finished with 31 points, including 16 in the second half and 13 in overtime, for Covenant (26-11). The sophomore guard was 4-for-4 from the field and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in overtime, and finished 6-for-10 from beyond the arc,
“We fought hard. We worked hard this season,” said Blackwood, who totaled 20 points over the fourth quarter and overtime. “This hurts right now. I came to Holy Trinity as a freshman to win state. It didn’t happen, but I’ll keep on getting better and this team will keep on growing.”
Holy Trinity trailed by six after a layup by Covenant’s Brady Westmoreland with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. The teams exchanged free throws to make it 62-56, and Blackwood made a 3 to make it a three-point game with 21 seconds left. The Cougars missed two free throws in the final 12 seconds, and Blackwood capitalized with his game-tying 3 to extend the game.
Andrew Stevenson had 14 points and Patrick McKenna added 11 for Holy Trinity, which captured the program’s first District 4-2A title this season. After trailing by one at halftime, the Celtics regained the lead and widened the gap to 41-37 by the end of the third quarter but were outscored a combined 44-31 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Young’s layup with 1:22 left in overtime pushed Covenant ahead 72-69 and his 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining made it 77-72 after Blackwood had cut the lead to two with a 3 on the previous possession. Young closed out the game from the charity stripe over the final 15 seconds to push Covenant into the regional semifinals.
“We just had to execute today. We knew that was a good team over there and we had to be ready,” Young said. “Being a home game for them, they had a lot of energy in the crowd and they started out really strong. We just had to keep our wits about us and play strong.”
Holy Trinity opened the game with a 9-0 burst and led 13-6 after the first quarter. The Celtics used a 10-3 run in the second frame for a 23-9 lead after Stevenson, a 6-foot-7 post, converted a shot near the basket with 4:23 left in the first half. Holy Trinity led 25-10, before Covenant put together a 16-0 run to end the first half and put the Cougars on top 26-25.
The Celtics responded with another run to regain the lead heading into the fourth. Victor Navarro scored four points via layups, and Blackwood knocked down a 3-pointer to spearhead a 12-4 charge over the final 5 minutes of the third.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. They played hard and that’s all you can ask for,” Holy Trinity head coach Dante Merritt said. “We’ve been teaching mental toughness all season long. When you play good teams, you’re going to face tough stretches like tonight. But we didn’t back down. We kept fighting and the score may not show it, but we had a lot of mental toughness.”
Wade Harper scored 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter to lead Covenant’s 20-12 advantage over Holy Trinity in the second. Zach Matthews (11) and Westmoreland (10) rounded out the Cougars’ four double-digit scorers.
“What a game. I’m proud of these guys for fighting and for facing the adversity head on,” Covenant coach Jeffrey Evans said. “They hit that 3 to force overtime, and I just told my guys to keep fighting. They found a way to get it done.”