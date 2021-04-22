WACO — Temple’s Jalyah Collins played Bear Ridge Golf Club six shots better Thursday and closed out her stay at the Class 6A Region II girls golf tournament with a two-day 198.
Collins, a senior playing as an individual medalist, shot 96 during the second round to go with her 102 from Wednesday’s opening 18 holes.
Belton, which won the District 12-6A team title, finished ninth in the Region II field.
Kennedy Tidwell (90-81—171) paced the Lady Tigers by finishing tied for 31st overall. Riley Avery (95-89—184), Grace Pohl (91-96—187), Charley Ross (104-96—200) and Jennie Bonnett (103-100—203) rounded out the Belton contingent.
Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox (73-77—150) finished third to claim a spot in the 6A state tournament May 10-11 at Legacy Hills in Georgetown. Hewitt Midway’s Eubin Shim won the medalist championship, shooting 2 under (70-72—142) for the tournament.