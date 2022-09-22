— District 12-6A —
TEMPLE at BRYAN
Merrill Green Stadium
Records: Temple Wildcats 2-2; Bryan Vikings 3-1
Last week: Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18; Bryan 31, Richmond Randle 10
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Christian Tutson, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, S Josh Donoso, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE/LB Jaylon Jackson, DE Kevin Stockton, DB Steven Jackson, DB Damarion Willis.
Vikings to watch: RB Tate Schneringer, WR Tyson Turner, WR Terrence Lewis, WR Derek Ramsey, QB Creed Pierce, LB Mason Rice.
Note: This is the second straight time Temple has opened district on the road against Bryan. The Wildcats won last year 49-7 to make it nine wins in their last 10 against the Vikings, who have a new coach this season in Ricky Tullos. His previous stops include Richmond George Ranch and Pearland. Consistency will be priority No. 1 for Temple tonight after an up-and-down non-district slate that finished with two consecutive losses. Both the offense and defense have shown glimpses of dominance but also spurts of instability. Bryan starting QB Malcom Gooden was injured last week paving the way for a likely start from Pierce.
— District 4-5A-I —
LAKE BELTON at WACO
Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 3-1, 1-1; Waco Lions 1-3, 0-2
Last week: Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33; Midlothian 66, Waco 0
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, WR Micah Hudson, DB Bruce Onchweri, LB Connor Brennan, DL Keuntaye Williams, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, WR Daud Khan, OL Dominic Simpson, WR/DB Ty Legg.
Lions to watch: WR Reggie Lewis Jr., LB/RB Lazavier Amos, RB/LB Jayvion Moore, RB Omarrion Delao, CB Amyas Ervin, DB/WR Marvion Huitt, QB Isaiah Ruiz.
Note: Lake Belton is looking to bounce back after giving up a touchdown with 3 seconds left in last week’s loss. The Broncos got three rushing TDs from Crews (37 carries, 187 yards rushing, five TDs; 50-of-88 passing, 822 yards, 13 TDs), giving him five since district play began. Crews also found Wilcox for a 43-yard scoring strike. But the Broncos will be hungry to improve on a season-low output in yardage (221 total yards). Waco’s quarterback spot has been in flux since starter RJ Young suffered an injury during its district opener. The Lions snapped a 17-game slide with a 45-27 win over Dallas White in Week 2.
— District 11-5A-II —
PFLUGERVILLE at BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Pflugerville Panthers 1-3; Belton Tigers 2-2
Last week: Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35; San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
Panthers to watch: QB Chance Parker, RB Matthew Tryon, RB/WR Quentin Jackson, QB Cole Taylor, RB Jake Iloka, OL John Sanchez, OL Max Mendoza.
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, OL Aidan Stock, WR Mason Ramm, RB LJ Underwood, DB Alton McCallum, DB Samuel Babcock, RB Shaun Snapp, DB Sam Shepard, WR Isaac Abel.
Note: Belton is glad to be back at home to open league play tonight, where the Tigers hold a 2-0 mark so far this fall. Belton last week got touchdowns from Snapp on a 2-yard run and Ramm on a 67-yard pass from Brown (57-of-110 passing, 934 yards, seven TDs), but couldn’t make up enough ground after trailing by 14 points at the break. Oliveira (15 catches, 256 yards, two TDs) paces a deep group of pass-catchers for the Tigers. Pflugerville’s Tryon rushed for 224 yards and four scores last week to help the Panthers to their first win. Parker added 111 yards and a pair of TDs.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 2-2; Troy Trojans 1-3
Last week: Academy 37, Salado 15; Early 26, Troy 0
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB/RB Lane Ward, FB/TE Luke Tomasek, WR/DB Alex Lawton, WR/LB Zane Clark.
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB/LB Korey Gibson, QB Ethan Sorenson, WR Reed Katcham, DB Kadyn Sanchez.
Note: Although this is just Game 1 of district, it feels like an important one for the Bees and Trojans given the expected dogfight that will unfold for four playoff spots in a league packed with perennial powers. Ward appears to have settled into the starting RB role for Academy, leading the team with 352 yards after a 124-yard performance last week. Troy’s offense has been balanced through four games with averages of 138 yards rushing and 122 passing.
CAMERON YOE at LORENA
Leopard Field
Records: Cameron Yoe Yoemen 2-2; Lorena Leopards 3-1
Last week: Bellville 49, Yoe 14; Lorena 14, Waco La Vega 6
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR Charlie Mayer, RB Armando Reyes, S Jaquorius Hardman, DL Carlos Salomon.
Leopards to watch: WR Jadon Porter, QB Jackson Generals, RB Kasen Taylor, LB Lucas Ragsdale.
Note: The Yoemen managed two wins out of four during a non-district gauntlet and now gets to open 11-3A-I by traveling to the defending 3A-I state champions. Bradley’s 443 yards rushing are third-most in the area, and Wilcox is third in receptions with 23. Salomon has a team-high 35 tackles. Porter (20 catches, 394 yards, two TDs) is the preferred target for Generals (43-of-74, 689 yards, four TDs) and Taylor leads a rushing attack with 485 yards. The Leopards’ lone loss was their season opener against China Spring.
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at RIESEL
Fair Park Field
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 0-3; Riesel Indians 1-2
Last week: Bruceville-Eddy, idle; Riesel, idle
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Chad Pate, OL/DL Alijah Bell, RB/DB Nick Boaz, QB Kadyn Rape, WR Tyrell Horne, RB Willie Wilson, WR Chris Bailey.
Indians to watch: QB Payton Hoelscher, WR Bryson May, RB Mason Heath, WR Andrew Hocking, LB Dawson Cooper.
Note: Each of these teams enter league play with an extra week of rest after all 8-2A-I schools were idle last week. Bruceville-Eddy is coming off its best offensive showing when it put up 20 points in a loss to Malakoff Cross Roads in Week 3. Horne (23 carries, 159 yards, one TD) and Bailey (12 catches, 145 yards, one TD) pace the Eagles on the ground and through the air, respectively. Hoelscher (172 yards passing, 210 yards rushing) accounts for the majority of Riesel’s attack.
VALLEY MILLS at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Valley Mills Eagles 0-3; Moody Bearcats 2-1
Last week: Valley Mills, idle; Moody, idle
Eagles to watch: QB Cason Johnson, RB Joe Taylor, WR Brady Whitlock, WR Pecos Dutschmann.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, WR/DB Cooper Staton, WR/DB Tucker Staton, OL/DL Adonis Harrison, LB Ricky Aguilar.
Note: The Eagles’ first two games this season weren’t close but they entered the idle week coming off their best performance, a 38-36 defeat to De Leon. Moody’s defense opens district with a unit that allowed 231.3 yards per game — the area’s second-fewest — during non-district. Hohhertz has a team-high 205 yards rushing. Cooper and Tucker Staton combined for 20 of the Bearcats’ 28 receptions.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at CRAWFORD
Pirate Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-1; Crawford Pirates 3-0
Last week: Rosebud-Lott, idle; Crawford, idle
Cougars to watch: OL/LB Daniel Rodriguez, OL/DL Easton Fulton, WR/DB Breon Lewis, RB/QB Kyle Finan, RB Moses Fox, DB Carlos Saucedo.
Pirates to watch: RB/LB Camron Walker, QB/DB Luke Torbert, WR Trey Dobie, RB/LB Luis Rodriguez, RB/DB Breck Chambers.
Note: Rosebud-Lott will face a tall task tonight in a Crawford team that outscored opponents 113-6 through non-district play. After an open date the Cougars, though, are coming off a sound offensive showing in a 36-14 win over Goldthwaite when three players — Lewis, Finan and Fox — each surpassed 100 yards rushing, while Saucedo and Fox also each had interceptions on defense. The Pirates recorded two shutouts in three games.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at WEIMAR
Weimar Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 1-3; Weimar Wildcats 2-2
Last week: Bremond 46, Holland 35; Snook 20, Weimar 13
Hornets to watch: WR Christian Michalek, RB Ryan Steglich, DL Colton Cargill, WR Trey Grinnan, QB Desi Cantu, DB/K Jose Arzola.
Wildcats to watch: RB/LB Dreylon McMillian, RB/CB Wyatt Lacina, OL/DL Hudson Ervin, OL/DL Chris Moreno, OL Weston Pavlik.
Note: The Hornets put up 480 total yards last week against Bremond, using a balanced offensive game plan to hang with the unbeaten Tigers for most of the way, but Bremond’s ground game ultimately proved too much to overcome. Grinnan (17 catches, 268 yards, three TDs) had 101 yards receiving for his second straight 100-yard game while Steglich (56 carries, 410 yards rushing, three TDs) contributed 128 yards rushing in the loss. Cantu (36-of-70 passing, 565 yards, five TDs) also threw for 220 yards. Weimar has a pair of lopsided wins to go with two close losses, the first of which came in double-overtime to Yorktown in Week 2.
— Non-district —
SALADO at BOERNE
Boerne ISD Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 2-2; Boerne Greyhounds 4-0
Last week: Academy 37, Salado 15; Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, WR Roman Law, WR Caden Strickland, DB Drew Bird, LB Nolan Miller, LB Dusty Rhiddlehoover.
Greyhounds to watch: QB Jaxon Baize, WR Braden Baize, WR Brooks Perez, WR TJ Dement, RB Adam Hicks, LB Hutson Hendrix, DB Will French.
Note: Salado tries to snap a two-game losing skid in a matchup of teams that rely heavily on the arms of their quarterbacks. Luke Law is 69-of-128 passing for 1,172 yards and 13 TDs for the Eagles, while Jaxon Baize is 66-of-100 for 1,006 yards and 13 scores for the Greyhounds. When Salado keeps the ball on the ground, it’s usually Maedgen (198 yards rushing) doing the work. However, the Eagles flourished in their first two games by getting the ball in the hands of Reavis (397 yards receiving), Wilson (175), Roman Law (145) and Strickland (125). Jaxon Baize’s favorite target is Braden Baize (435 yards receiving). The Greyhounds are allowing 25 points per game but score an average of 43.3.
GODLEY at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Godley Wildcats 2-2; Gatesville Hornets 3-1
Last week: Godley 64, Ponder 54; Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
Wildcats to watch: RB Landon Thigpen, QB Kol Allen, WR Drew Coleman, WR Christopher Sinku.
Hornets to watch: QB Jacob Newkirk, RB Rayshon Smith, RB Jimmy Hall, WR Trevor Smith, WR Kyle Shafer, DB Lawson Mooney, LB Ashtyn Culley.
Note: Gatesville seeks its third consecutive win when it takes on a Godley team coming off a shootout victory. Newkirk continues to improve in his first season as the Hornets’ starting QB. He’s 67-of-108 passing for 823 yards and nine TDs. Trevor Smith and Shafer have been on the receiving end of many of those completions, combining for 33 catches for 427 yards and five scores. Godley prefers to hand the ball to Thigpen — who has 735 yards rushing — but can throw it with Allen (36-of-68, 611 yards). The Wildcats’ downfall has been their defense, which gives up 38.5 points per game.
JARRELL at TAYLOR
Taylor Stadium
Records: Jarrell Cougars 1-3; Taylor Ducks 3-1
Last week: Hillsboro 36, Jarrell 35; Taylor 40, Smithville 35
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, WR Mason Dotson, RB/DB Dathan Walker, LB Nicolas Rodriguez, RB/DB Jalani Price, WR/DB Jacques Spradley, RB Jacob Carruth.
Ducks to watch: WR/CB Jarvis Anderson, RB Andrias Fisher, RB/LB Jackson Meller, CB/QB Ryan Valdez, LB Colbey Solis, QB Joshua Mikulencak.
Note: Jarrell aims to regroup following a slim loss to Hillsboro last week. Behind the experienced Knebel at quarterback, the Cougars have put up 367 total yards and 35.3 points per game in their spread system, but their defense has mostly struggled to stop the run in that time, giving up 274.5 yards rushing per game as a unit. Taylor comes into tonight having won three in a row after it dropped its season opener 22-21 to Gatesville.
JOHNSON CITY LBJ at ROGERS
Merk Field
Records: LBJ Eagles 3-1; Rogers Eagles 3-1
Last week: LBJ 45, Florence 7; Palmer 36, Rogers 23
LBJ Eagles to watch: RB/LB Tyler Lorenz, WR/DB Ryan Shipley, OL/LB Haden Fox, OL/DL Tate Lovell.
Rogers Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Note: Rogers leads the area with 1,144 yards rushing, a bulk of that gobbled up by Sisneroz (309) and Wolfe (319). Abraham Hernandez (151), Bryce Watson (145) and Zach Davis (124) also have gone over the 100-yard mark on the ground. LBJ outscored opponents by an average of 25 points in its victories. Its lone loss was 28-3 to San Saba in Week 3.
PRAIRIE LEA at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Prairie Lea Indians 0-4; Buckholts Badgers 2-1
Last week: Bellville Faith 60, Prairie Lea 14; Waco Eagle Christian 73, Buckholts 72
Indians to watch: RB/LB Alonzo Chapa, WR/DB Gabriel Garcia, WR/DB Erik Aguilar.
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Luke Lorenz, RB Ivan Baez, WR RJ Vega, OL/DL Anthony Soloman.
Note: Buckholts aims to bounce back from last week’s narrow defeat, and the Badgers should do just that against an Indians team that has been outscored 213-59. Luciano, Lorenz and Baez have a combined 800 yards rushing, and Luciano has thrown for 583 yards. Vega is the top weapon in the Badgers’ receivers corps with 16 catches for 307 yards and eight TDs.
MAGNOLIA LEGACY at
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Legacy Lions 2-2; CTCS Lions 3-1
Last week: Shiner St. Paul 49, Legacy 6; CTCS 13, Bryan Brazos 6
Legacy players to watch: QB Wyatt Francis, RB Chase Carrico, RB David May, WR Ian McCraray.
CTCS players to watch: RB Ethan Allerkamp, RB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, WR Tristan Eanes, OL Matt Rose, DB Luke Chiles.
Note: CTCS has the area’s stingiest defense, allowing just 219.5 yards per game, and the Lions will need another stout performance from that group against a Legacy squad that averages only 72 yards passing but 228 rushing. CTCS counters with a ground game led by Allerkamp (457 yards rushing, six TDs) and Ragsdale (269 yards rushing, 103 receiving).
MCDADE at
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: McDade Bulldogs 1-3; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-2
Last week: Round Rock Concordia 70, McDade 65; Holy Trinity, idle
Bulldogs to watch: QB Xavier Candanoza, RB Trent Rizor, RD Daniel Alejo.
Celtics to watch: WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB/WR Christian Demapan, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: After a week off, Holy Trinity gets back on the field in a quest to level its record. Navarro and Demapan are threats as runners and receivers out of the backfield for the Celtics. McDade routed Killeen Memorial Christian in its opener before three consecutive losses by a combined score of 177-79.