Most valuable players — Seth Spiller, sr., Franklin; Bryson Washington, soph., Franklin
Offensive player of the year — Brett Hoffman, sr., Buffalo
Defensive player of the year — Hays Tomascik, jr., Franklin
Lineman of the year — Asa Henson, sr., Buffalo
Special teams player of the year — Julian Lashbrook, sr., Rogers
Newcomer of the year — Braden Smith, fr., Franklin
Coach of the year — Mark Fannin, Franklin
First Team
Rogers — Mason Davis, jr.; John Hill, sr.; Ben Hutka, sr.; Christian Riley, jr.; Ty Sebek, sr.
Buffalo — Benito Avila, sr.; Eric Beshears, sr.; Lane Freeman, soph.; Kyle Harrison, soph.; Jordan Rogers, sr.; Catch Thompson, jr.
Clifton — Devin Byrd, sr.; Luis Rodriguez, sr.; Elias Tebo, sr.
Florence — Victor Bonilla, jr.
Franklin — Ashton Ferguson, sr.; Nick Hrncir, sr.; Malcolm Murphy, jr.; Seth Shamblin, jr.; Russell Stegall, jr.; Marcus Wade, jr.; Keegan Wilson, sr.
Lexington — Jeremiah Dillon, sr.; Ty Hawley, sr.; Jared Kerr, jr.; Kaden Schimank, jr.
Riesel — Kyson Dieterich, jr.; Wyatt Drews, jr.
Second Team
Rogers — Gavin Bennett, soph.; RJ Cook, fr.; Riley Dolgener, jr.; Jayce Jones, sr.; Tyler Shelton, jr.
Buffalo — Reese Boyd, jr.; Gael Ortiz, soph.; Abel Salazar, jr.; Francisco Saldana, sr.; Juan Vasquez, sr.; Ethan Williams, jr.
Clifton — Griffin Phillips, jr.; Will Simmons, jr.; Joe Taylor, soph.
Florence — Abraham Hernandez, soph.
Franklin — Jacob Catalina, jr.; Hayden Helton, jr.; Devyn Hidrogo, fr.; Luis Munoz, jr.; Cody Owens, jr.; Charlie Scarpinato, jr.; Bobby Washington, jr.; Brayden Youree, fr.
Lexington — Jeremiah Jackson, sr.; Juan Lara, sr.; Jacob Poston, sr.; Sheldon Springer, jr.
Riesel — Kolt Dieterich, soph.; Austin Seacry, jr.