BELTON — Josiah Johnson understands the reason for the unrelenting expectations set by second-year Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Clif Carroll, whose aim is to build the Crusaders into nothing short of perennial national title contenders.
After all, it’s Carroll’s method that has Johnson and the Crusaders in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament for just the third time in program history.
“It’s more than just having good players. It’s the way Coach Carroll makes us practice,” the junior guard said. “He’s a unique coach. His practices make you go through stuff, and you build chemistry. Our practices make you build trust in your teammates.”
The proof is in the results. The Crusaders have chalked up 27 victories against just two losses this season heading into today’s third-round matchup between No. 6 UMHB and Case Western (20-6) at 7 p.m. on the Spartans’ home floor in Cleveland.
It is UMHB’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 since former coach Ken DeWeese guided the Crusaders to the 2013 national title game, something Carroll wants to make an annual occurrence.
“I’m one of those guys that believes you can speak something into existence,” Carroll said. “We talk about winning a national championship. We talk about it a lot. It’s our expectation and why we’re here.
“This isn’t for everybody. Some guys have more enjoyment playing basketball without the work that comes with those expectations. I tell them all the time that I’ll help them transfer to a place where they’ll be happy if they can’t do it here. But if you’re going to be here, this is what we expect and this is what we work for.”
It all starts with practices in which Carroll doesn’t let anyone go unchided for even the slightest misstep. It’s a method employed by many coaches, a technique that can be much easier to use with struggling teams than with successful ones that don’t need much repair.
Regardless of recent outcomes, though, Carroll runs his workouts during a winning streak the same way that he does in a losing skid.
“If you make practices harder than games, you’ll find out who’ll quit on you before you have to find that out in a game. If they quit on you in practice, they’ll quit on you in games, too,” he said. “I want to know who’s going to compete, who’s going to be playing hard every day and who’s going to skip reps or find a way to get to the training room instead of practicing.
“I told our guys that we don’t have to lose to learn lessons. Let’s learn lessons and win. I’ve created some losses in practices and got a hold of them by upholding a standard and kind of being a jerk about it.”
Carroll’s strategy has taken hold in his second season in charge. The Crusaders average 88 points per game (ninth-most in DIII), led by double-digit scorers Johnson (25 points an outing), senior wing Ty Prince (16.6) and sophomore forward Luke Feely (11.7).
Johnson, who ranks fourth in the country in scoring, learned how to compete through battles with his older brother during basketball games as a youngster.
“He used to beat me all the time. A lot of nights I’d go in crying because he always beat me,” he said.
No one sends him off crying any longer. Despite being the focal point of opponents’ defensive strategies, Johnson continues to find ways to produce points.
It helps to have a broad skill set that enables him to score with drives to rim, pull-up jumpers and long-range shots as well as at the foul line. His 208 free throw attempts account for 37 percent his team’s total.
“It’s always just another challenge. You work for what you get. All the years of practicing and practicing, I’ve earned this,” he said. “I’m glad to have great teammates that help me out. There’s lots of times when I don’t play good, and they completely save us.”
The Crusaders reached this stage by taking care of business in front of their fans at Mayborn Campus Center in the first two rounds against Chapman and Trinity.
Now they have to find a way to do it again in a less friendly setting in northern Ohio.
“We were blessed to get host the first two rounds, but we’ll play anybody anywhere,” Carroll said. “Put us in a parking lot in Dubuque, Iowa. I don’t care. Let’s just go play. We’re excited to go to Cleveland.
“You have to make those hostile road environments fun. In a timeout or something, you just have to look at them and smile and say, ‘How much fun is this? These people hate us. Let’s stick together.’”
UMHB takes on a Case Western Reserve squad that is led by guard Mitch Prendergast, a graduate transfer from Mercer who averages 17.5 points per game while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 46 percent overall.
“They’re an older team. They have some good size, and they’re very well-coached,” Carroll said of the Spartans. “It’s a team that we’ll have to play well to beat. We don’t need a superhuman performance, though. If we just play our game and do what we do, we’ll be fine.”
Today’s winner will move on to face No. 16 Elmhurst (24-6) or Calvin (22-8) in the fourth round Saturday, when a spot in the Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind., is up for grabs.
Like always, Johnson believes he and his teammates are up for the challenge.
“We feel great,” he said. “We feel like we can beat any team no matter what style they play.”