Temple College’s Kedrian Johnson made a 3-pointer from the right corner, threw a long alley-oop pass to set up a Kortrijk Miles basket, sank a 3 from the right wing and then used his left hand to smoothly score a reverse layup — all in a span of less than 2 minutes midway through the second half.
However, after Erik Talton’s back-to-back 3-pointers cut Weatherford’s deficit to 88-73 with 9 minutes remaining, a loud chant came from the Weatherford women’s basketball players sitting in the stands as Johnson dribbled on Temple’s ensuing possession: “Overrated! Overrated!”
Johnson, the West Virginia-committed sophomore guard, already had produced 36 points during the undefeated Leopards’ conference home opener Saturday afternoon at TC Gym. Hearing the chant, he exploded to the basket for a layup while drawing a foul, then turned to the Weatherford supporters and confidently flexed his biceps before making the free throw for a three-point play.
Johnson added six more points to finish with 45 — 30 in the second half and one short of the career-high 46 he scored three days earlier — as the Leopards pulled away to beat the Coyotes 115-90.
“Actually, yes — first time ever,” Johnson said when asked if that was his initial experience receiving the “Overrated!” chant. “My friends and I, we always talk about it. ‘What if I get it?’ But that’s not something I let get into my head. It actually motivates me.”
After Temple (17-0) improved to 2-0 in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, Leopards coach Kirby Johnson questioned whether the Weatherford fans’ attempt to distract his star player was an intelligent tactic.
“Why do you throw gas on a burning fire?” he said, incredulously. “I mean, he only had 45 and we won by 25. Don’t poke the bear.”
For TC, it was far from a one-man show. Sophomore wing Miles delivered 24 points and 11 rebounds, freshman forward Carlton Linguard had 14 points and 12 boards and freshman forward Aleu Aleu added 13 points. Freshman point guard Tariq Aman, filling in for injured starter R.J. Mason, contributed 10 points, eight assists and three steals.
“Offensively, we played really well,” Kirby Johnson said. “Kedrian obviously is really good. Kortrijk played really well. Carlton played well and got a lot of rebounds.”
Weatherford (12-5, 1-1) was willing to play at Temple’s fast pace and remained within striking distance until the final 6 minutes. Reserve guard Matt Wages made four second-half 3-pointers and led the Coyotes with 21 points. Talton scored 18, Deaken Stangl had 12 and Aaron Heft added 11.
“At certain points, (Weatherford) did things to give us problems,” Kedrian Johnson said. “To start off, they were rebounding well and we weren’t really rebounding. In the second half, we allowed them to shoot open 3s, but that was the only thing that hurt us.”
Weatherford led 7-2 early and Temple didn’t go ahead to stay until Johnson’s runner in the lane made it 14-13 with 7 minutes gone and sparked a 12-2 run, punctuated by his steal and dunk. He and Miles stretched the advantage, and Aman’s 3 at the first-half buzzer made it 52-38.
The speedy Aman played well in place of Mason, a sophomore who pulled a hamstring during TC’s 118-106 overtime victory Wednesday at Grayson.
“He did a good job,” Kedrian Johnson said of Aman. “I was coaching him up, making sure he knew what was going on.”
Johnson ignited for a scoring flurry just after halftime. He made a 26-foot 3 in transition, another 3 from the left wing and one from the right side before banking in a short runner for 11 points in a span of 1:18, making it 67-48. With Miles also asserting himself at both ends, Weatherford couldn’t get closer than 15.
“Kortrijk’s a big factor,” Kedrian Johnson said. “He brings more than just hustle. He’s the wing we were missing last year that can rebound and also score.”
After making 24 free throws at Grayson, Johnson hit 10 of 11 foul shots against Weatherford and tallied all five 3s during his 30-point second half.