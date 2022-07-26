Two players from Granger and one each from Holland and Rosebud-Lott were voted as members of the 2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team, which was revealed Tuesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple to offer free admission to two pools through Aug. 14; cooling stations available
- UPDATE: Woman killed in I-35 rollover crash
- Bond reduction denied for suspect in 2 Temple shootings
- Temple Police identify deceased man found in Lake Belton
- Police identify woman killed in Temple wreck
- ‘We are a service-based organization': Myers explains city diversity proposal as some protest
- Man indicted for allegedly shooting landlord
- Temple man indicted on 4 charges, including child pornography
- Authorities investigate Temple man’s death
- Open meeting? Temple City Hall doors locked during City Council meeting