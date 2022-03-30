Who has a 16-game winning streak and a third-round playoff game scheduled this week? Careful, it’s sort of a trick question.
No peeking. That’s easier said than done when reading right?
Anyway, there actually are three answers: The Belton Lady Tigers, Lake Belton Lady Broncos and Salado Eagles.
And fresh off rousing area-round wins Tuesday night, those three — all of which went undefeated en route to district titles during the regular season — take impressive resumes into their respective regional quarterfinal matches.
The Class 6A Lady Tigers (17-3-1), who’ve so far dispatched Hewitt Midway (3-1) and Garland Sachse (3-2), play Mansfield (19-4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Midway’s Panther Stadium. The 4A Lady Broncos (26-1), who’ve outscored their first two postseason foes a combined 16-0, also head north on Interstate 35 for a 6 p.m. Friday encounter with Lorena (15-3-3) at Waco ISD Stadium.
Meanwhile, the 4A Eagles (21-3), with wins of 11-0 and 6-0 in tow to reach Round 3, have the quicker turnaround with a meeting against Waco La Vega (19-8) at 6 tonight on the Pirates home turf.
“At this point, it’s about: are we going to be prepared? Are we going to be organized and not feel like we’ve crossed the (finish) line yet? But feel like we want to keep going and see how far we can get,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said.
The trio of area squads certainly has the credentials to stay on the current course. Neither has lost since mid-January, and a quick glance at a few statistics provides the starting point as to why they are a combined 48-0 over the past month and a half.
Average number of goals scored per game — Belton 5.8, Lake Belton 5.5 and Salado 5.8. Average number of goals allowed per game — Belton 0.57, Lake Belton 0.30 and Salado 0.96.
Similarly staggering figures aside, the journey for each is unique to the program.
Bersoza and Belton returned just three starters from 2021, when the Lady Tigers advanced to the third round for the first time since 2014. They took some lumps through non-district, settled into form while securing a fourth straight league championship and heeded mid-season advice from Bersoza that shaped their rise-to-the-challenge approach.
“They’ve really bought into what we’re doing and gave it their own personality in order to keep the tradition going,” Bersoza said.
Fellow Belton ISD representative Lake Belton hasn’t slowed much since showing up on the scene as a first-year program in 2021. Last year, the Lady Broncos turned a runner-up league finish into a regional semifinal berth. With everyone back, they’ve fined-tuned tactical avenues under head coach Jamie Tibbetts, unseated Salado as 18-4A champ, and now sit one win away from a return to the 4A regional tournament.
“They have grown and really meshed,” Tibbetts said. “The team chemistry has gone up and it’s shown on field, just knowing where people are at.”
Head coach Jared Cruddas’ Eagles have reached the 20-win mark in back-to-back seasons, which isn’t entirely surprising because consistency can be synonymous with Salado soccer. The Eagles, who haven’t lost a district game since the pandemic-interrupted 2020 season and are back in the third round for the second consecutive campaign, are looking for the boys program’s first fourth-round berth.
“The returners came back this season with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove, and that’s something you can’t teach or coach,” Cruddas said. “We score fast, we score often and the boys just like to play. It’s what they love to do.”
The leaders
Belton
Goals: Makenna Morrow 47, Daysha Thomas 21, Jareli Reyes 12, Sara Navarro 11, Delaney Bouteller 10; Assists: Thomas 15, Morrow 14 and Navarro 12.
Lake Belton
Goals: Ella Wheeless 47, Tristen Oliphant 29, Sydni Cartwright 14, Macee Bradford 13, Hailey Erskine 11; Assists: Wheeless 20, Oliphant 20, Cartwright 13, Bradford 12.
Salado
Goals: Thad Heckman 55, Alex Pierce 27, Andrew Gilmore 15, Morgan Adams 11, Luke Anderson 10; Assists: Heckman 19, Cooper Sanders 18, Pierce 12, Anderson 12.
The ifs
If Belton wins, it will play either Cy Woods or Klein in the next round. If Lake Belton wins, it will play either Columbia or Lumberton. If Salado wins, it will play either Winnie East Chambers or Columbia.