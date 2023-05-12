AUSTIN — Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones wasn’t sure what was in store in his debut at the UIL track and field state championships, but the freshman sprinter certainly didn’t expect to exit the corner in the 200-meter dash and not see anyone in front or even beside him.
“I couldn’t see anybody. I was a little shocked no one was around me,” he said. “I knew I just had to hold my own, not slow down and keep running.”
Keep running. That’s been the budding star’s mantra since he was 5 years old, and he first parlayed it into Junior Olympic titles at age 11 and now a championship on Texas’ biggest stage.
Jones got out of the blocks smoothly, uncoiled his long legs around the turn and sped down the stretch with lengthy strides that chewed up meters in chunks, leaving the field in the rearview mirror on his way to winning the gold medal in the Class 5A boys 200 on Friday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
His gold was one of six medals garnered by area athletes on the second day of the three-day meet that concludes today with the 1A and 6A competitors.
Also taking home shiny souvenirs Friday were Rosebud-Lott’s Jamarquis Johnson (gold, 2A boys long jump), Killeen’s Michaela Mouton (gold, 5A girls 400), the Killeen Ellison foursome of D’Myun Jackson, Bobby Williams, Nicari McGee and Khamani Debrow (gold, 5A boys 4x200 relay), the Lake Belton foursome of Jones, Ty Legg, Micah Hudson and Dawson Cabiad (bronze, 5A boys 4x200 relay) and the Killeen team of Mouton, Aaliyah Barnes, Naomi Sanders and Abigail Mouton (silver, 5A girls 4x100 relay).
It was a fitting end to Jones’ season-long meteoric rise through the high school ranks that included titles at the district, area and regional meets before Friday’s fourth-place finish in the 100, anchor-leg effort for the bronze medal team in the 4x200 and finally his golden run in the 200.
Speeding along comfortably — and mostly alone — in the 200, he crossed the line in 20.57 seconds to beat runner-up Josiyah Taylor (20.99) of Denton Ryan by more than four-tenths of a second. Red Oak’s Cameron Cleveland (21.10) got the bronze.
“I was nervous when I got in the blocks. Once I was running though, I never felt anybody getting close to me,” Jones said. “I knew I could do it.”
One year after Easton Hammond and Layloni Watson earned the first state medals in Lake Belton’s brief history, the school picked up two more Friday — including its first in a relay event.
Legg, Hudson, Cabiad and Jones got the baton around the track twice in 1:25.59 to hold off Denton Ryan (1:25.70) for the bronze. Ellison won the gold in 1:25.01, and Frisco Lone Star (1:25.26) garnered the silver.
“It feels pretty good being able to be the first relay team in Lake Belton history to win a medal and come out here and show people what we can do against some fast athletes,” Hudson said. “Seeing the smiles on my teammates’ faces, I’m glad we were able to do this.”
The area’s other gold in the evening running session was won by Mouton, whose 10-meter lead in the 400 was cut in half on the final turn before the senior pulled away coming home to win in 53.21. The silver went to Midlothian Heritage’s Angel Brefo (54.37), and the bronze to Frisco Heritage’s Brooke Freeman (54.78).
“I just wanted to do my best and see how I could do,” Mouton said. “I knew a girl was coming up on me in the last curve and I had to go. I really felt myself speeding up near the end.”
NOTES: Killeen clocked a time of 46.41 to claim the silver in the girls 4x100 relay that was won by Lancaster (46.08). . . . Friday’s medals added to the area’s Thursday haul of Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez (gold and silver) and Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings (two golds, a silver and a bronze) to bring the total to 12 through the first two days. . . . Five meet records fell Friday. Grapevine’s Adam Burlison clocked 8:54.47 in the 5A boys 3,200, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff’s Bradford Jennings cleared 7-1¾ in the 5A boys high jump, Midlothian’s Madeleine Fey had a throw of 175-8 in the 5A girls discus, and McKinney North’s Alexandra Harber cleared 13-9¼ in the 5A girls pole vault.