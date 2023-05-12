Jones-state meet

Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones (left), pictured Friday in the Class 5A boys 100-meter dash, won state gold in the 200 in Austin.

 Dennis Knowlton/FME News Service

AUSTIN — Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones wasn’t sure what was in store in his debut at the UIL track and field state championships, but the freshman sprinter certainly didn’t expect to exit the corner in the 200-meter dash and not see anyone in front or even beside him.

edrennan@tdtnews.com