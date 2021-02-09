KILLEEN — After a first half of the league season in which the Belton Tigers led the District 12-6A standings for a bit, they entered Tuesday night’s contest at Killeen Shoemaker just trying to lock up a playoff berth.
A 34-point performance by junior TJ Johnson helped the Tigers accomplish their goal with an 80-62 victory over the Grey Wolves, clinching Belton’s first playoff berth in three years.
“It’s great. I’ve been waiting a long time to get in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “We all wanted it today and we were going to fight as long and as hard as it took to win it.”
Trailing by two after the first quarter, the Tigers (17-7, 8-5) went on a 9-2 run in the second to go up 25-20 and never looked back.
Belton led 28-23 at halftime and expanded their advantage to double digits with an 11-3 run in the third quarter. Kayden Downs began the run with a basket inside to start the quarter and, after Shoemaker’s Ti’Ajae Owens answered with a 3-pointer, Belton got hot. Ben Jones hit a 3 from the right corner, Trap Johnson drained a 3 from the right wing, and TJ Johnson finished the surge with a rebound on a miss by Owens and a coast-to-coast transition layup, drawing a foul and a making a free throw to finish the three-point play and give the Tigers a 39-26 lead.
“(Belton) came and played hard,” Shoemaker coach Jeremy Hensley said. “We just couldn’t match it. I love my kids, but we just didn’t come to finish it.”
The Grey Wolves (8-16, 6-8), who needed a win to have a shot at the final playoff spot, never caught up but made a brief run to cut their deficit to seven points before trailing 48-39 heading into the fourth.
Jones added 20 points, Trap Johnson had 13, and Downs finished with nine.
The Tigers, who were in first place in the standings three games into district play, had lost three of their last four entering Tuesday and needed a win over Shoemaker or a victory in the district finale Friday against Harker Heights to secure a playoff berth.
“When the playoffs are on the line, you are going to get (a lot of emotion and intensity),” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “We may not pass the eye test compared to other teams in this district, but what a group. They work hard every night and they deserve this.”