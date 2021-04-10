Umpire shortages are hardly a new phenomenon. However, these days it’s sunk to a level that has become noticeable to the average high school baseball follower and dictated seldom-seen schedule changes to accommodate.
“Our numbers are that bad,” veteran Belton-Temple chapter umpire David Wesson said. “We have maybe 28 active guys in the chapter and 27 schools. You can do the math when you need two per game. We’re stretched pretty thin.”
The lack of umpires locally — and statewide — has forced unusual scheduling gymnastics to ensure that baseball games are adequately staffed.
Several cases of varsity games switching times with the typical under card junior varsity contests have occurred to allow the more experienced umpires the opportunity to leave after finishing that game to call another varsity game in another town. Some teams have been asked to move a sub-varsity game to another night if possible.
Last month’s highly anticipated Belton-Temple game at Hallford Field was reset from the usual 7 to 7:30 p.m. The first pitch wasn’t delivered until 7:50 when umpires at last arrived after calling at another venue.
Unusual times call for unusual measures.
But why is this happening?
The reasons that naturally come to mind — verbal harassment for not great pay — are certainly a portion of the issues. Nothing new there, but the cackles from beyond the fence have become more pointed and more personal. A vociferous sense of entitlement has increased while the collective baseball IQ and class has decreased. While veteran umpires are better equipped to let the yammering roll off, it can be unnecessarily demoralizing no matter the years of service.
“The fans and parents have created a dynamic of negative feelings toward umpires,” said Jason Dohnalik, a 16-year umpiring veteran, who is currently president of the Belton-Temple chapter. “I’d say in the last three to five years it’s been getting worse. Things have deteriorated outside of the fence. We’ve had folks ask for umpires’ names. It’s gone overboard. It’s still a game.”
The tenor of the enmity between fans and umpires has moved well beyond the traditionally accepted norms of ragging.
“In the old days, people were interested in getting (the call) right,” said Wesson, a 39-year umpiring veteran. “Now, if it just goes against them, they just think you’re wrong. I may apologize for not looking good on a call, but I’m not going to apologize for getting a call right.”
This lowering of behavioral decorum is one of a myriad of factors that is causing a significant pause in the incentive for new umpires to join and for those involved to stick around.
The ability to be flexible enough from a day job to get away early enough to get to a game and keeping a personal schedule as open as possible also is a key, but those have always been factors.
Both Dohnalik and Wesson point to the growing advent of select summer baseball. Umpires for those summer tournament games don’t necessarily have to be affiliated with a state or local chapter or go through the same training for positioning, mechanics and quality. A pulse is the primary qualification.
Nevertheless, an umpire can potentially make $300-$500 on a weekend without being beholden to organizational standards. Umpires for high school games are making around $90 per game, a nice boost from the pay scales of the past but still pales next to the windfall of select ball. Considering the fact that umpires must spend upward of $1,000 on their own equipment before ever stepping on the field, they can recoup that expense much faster calling on summer weekends than on spring school games.
Some baseball umpires have shifted to the sister sport of softball where there isn’t as much ground to cover and, more often than not, the games are shorter in length making it an attractive option.
Umpires don’t get it right every time. Neither does anybody else in any other facet of life.
“If you take calling 150 pitches and you missed five of them, that’s not bad,” said Dohnalik, a Cameron native. “No one strives to miss a call. Our job is to be professional, respectful and have fun.”
Wesson added that the big picture has often been disregarded in the heat of the moment.
“You’re not going to get them all right,” the Belton native said. “Our reputation should be how we do day in and day out. One game or one call should not define you.”
Every sport’s officiating body has concerns with having and maintaining the manpower to take care of its constituents. The baseball umpires branch is proud, but they are steadily becoming too few.
To preserve the quality and the quantity of umpires, perhaps the best first step would be for some paying partisans to check their attitude at the ticket booth.