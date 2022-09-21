In a 53-minute conversation filled with equal parts of humor and insight, University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte entertained the Temple Founder Lions Club on a variety of topics Wednesday.
Here are the highlights.
Opening remarks
“The last time I was here, we had a wide receiver (former Temple standout Quentin Johnston) that was going to come to Texas and ended up going to TCU. So I’m not too sure why I’m back here. You couldn’t deliver him, fellows.”
What it’s like being an AD
“When you run an enterprise based on people’s passion, real rational people become irrational when it comes to their passion. Guys, think about when you were dating your wife. You did a lot of stuff you wouldn’t do now. You’re wife says, ‘What happened to that?’ You say, ‘Don’t worry about it. We got married. We’re good to go.’
“So that’s what I’m kind of dealing with is irrational people a lot of the time.”
On Texas’ impending move to the Southeastern Conference
“Being in the Big 12 right now is very strange. We’re still married to a woman that we’re divorcing. We have another girl we’re dating but we really don’t get a chance to see her because we’re still working through this divorce.
“It had nothing to do with the other schools. The Big 12 is a great conference. But conference shifts have been happening forever, and the moves we made were right for the University of Texas.”
Rule allowing 18-year-olds to go directly to the NBA
“I’m OK with it. Go pro. If you’re a musician, there’s nothing that says you have to go to college. The NFL is a little bit different. It’s a man’s game. You need to be 21. In basketball, an 18-year-old can make it in the NBA. So if you want to go pro, that’s great. I hope you make it.
“It will normalize college basketball a little bit, because those guys don’t want to come get a degree anyway. Right now, you try to get the best players to come to your school for one year. Well, those guys only have to pass six hours in the fall. Is that really going to school?”
The transfer portal
“We did this to ourselves. A coach could always go from one school to the next and be immediately eligible, but players had to stay or sit out a year. It made no sense, so it got changed.
“What happened, though, is causing us a huge problem. There were 15,000 students that entered the portal last year. Only 4,000 found homes. There’s 11,000 that no longer have scholarships. Those kids were guaranteed an education but left, and now they’re regretting every decision.”
Agents and NIL deals
“Now kids straight out of high school can hire agents. That agent can go out and try to secure deals and tell the kid, ‘If you’re not happy here, I’ll move you over here.’ Well, what if that fails? It’s failed 11,000 times. That’s what we’re dealing with right now.”