BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s men’s and women’s basketball teams used long stretches of suffocating defense to sweep an American Southwest Conference twin bill Thursday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
First up, the 15th-ranked Lady Crusaders stymied Howard Payne for all 40 minutes of an 88-51 victory, and then the UMHB men shut out the Jackets for a 5-minute stretch of the first half to seize control in an 87-65 win.
MEN
The Crusaders (4-3, 2-2) were up 19-12 with 10½ minutes left in the first half before putting together a 17-0 run over the next 5 minutes, and they never looked back.
A 3-pointer by Zachary Engels started the surge that included four points each from Braedyn Dawes and Gibson Hearne and a 3 by Trajan Snell to put Howard Payne (2-8, 0-5) in a 24-point hole from which the Jackets couldn’t climb.
Jerren Godfrey had 13 points and Miles Koehler added 10 for Howard Payne, which shot just 34 percent (21-of-61) from the floor and was outrebounded 47-37.
Luke Feely had a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds for the Crusaders, who were 34-of-74 (46 percent) from the field. Hearne finished with 15 points and nine boards, Josiah Johnson scored 11 points, and Engels added nine for UMHB, which hosts Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon.
WOMEN
The outcome of the women’s matchup was decided in the opening quarter.
Sophomore guard Arieona Rosborough scored eight quick points as UMHB (6-1, 3-1) raced to a 12-0 lead, and the Lady Crusaders bounced back from Saturday’s road loss to East Texas Baptist by employing their press defense to repeatedly force a flustered Howard Payne squad into turnovers while shutting down the Lady Jackets.
“We have a lot of athleticism and quick guards. We’re going to keep pushing ahead and pressing and forcing people into turnovers,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said. “If we can keep putting pressure on, we’re wearing out our opponent’s legs. We want to wear people down. We like what we’re seeing and the production we’re getting from it.”
The Lady Jackets (2-9, 0-5) didn’t have a field goal until Catlyn Ward’s driving floater with 3:09 left in the first quarter cut their deficit to 15-3, and they trailed 21-7 heading into the second.
UMHB’s cushion ballooned to more than 20 on Lauren Baker’s runner 3½ minutes later, and junior guard Kirsten Zaruba – a transfer from Temple College – drained three 3-pointers in a 3-minute stretch to send the Lady Crusaders into the break with a 41-17 advantage.
“I’ve always been a shooter, and we have enough of them that teams really have to keep their focus to keep track of the shooters,” Zaruba said. “We have some great chemistry on this team.”
Any faint hopes the Lady Jackets had of a comeback were dashed by the midway mark of the third when another 3 from Zaruba gave UMHB a 31-point lead at 60-29, and the Lady Crusaders used frequent substitutions while cruising the rest of the way.
“This is the best group of shooters that we’ve had in a long time. It really helps because teams can’t just pack it in defensively against us,” Morefield said. “That’s what teams did against us the last few years, but they can’t this year because we have so much more balance.”
Bria Neal had 16 points and Trynadee Greenwell added 10 for the Lady Jackets, who shot 40 percent (16-of-40) from the floor but committed 30 turnovers that the Lady Crusaders turned into 34 points.
Rosborough finished with 18 points, and Zaruba had five 3s toward her 16 points for UMHB, which shot 47 percent (36-of-76) overall and got a game-high nine rebounds from Ashley Faux.
“What we got tonight was a transfer of what we learned from the last game. We were better tonight than we were last Saturday with what we do, not settling for jump shots and things like that,” said Morefield, whose team hosts Sul Ross State on Saturday afternoon. “We talked about what we didn’t do well that day, and the girls applied that to this game.”