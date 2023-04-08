After having to wait a few days to tangle because of the rain that washed through the area, Troy and Academy figured they’d get in an extra bit of baseball Saturday by dipping into the dramatics at Lake Belton.
Following the Bees’ tying rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, Reed Ketcham scored the eventual winning run on a two-out error in the top of the eighth of the Trojans’ narrow 3-2 victory over Academy in District 19-3A action at Bronco Ballpark.
“They just kept fighting. At the end of the day, they just kept fighting. And that’s all you can ask for,” said Troy head coach Steve Sebesta, whose team salvaged a regular-season split versus Academy after dropping the first encounter 12-7 on March 21. “We found a way to win. That’s something we’ve been talking to this group about — finding a way to win. We were able to do that.”
The Bees (14-6-1, 5-3), who fell behind 2-0 in the third, were about 6 inches from staging another comeback — and potentially a walk-off win — in the bottom of the eighth. However, with runners on first and second, Troy (17-3, 6-2) first baseman Chase Fricke leaped and snared Lance Wille’s looping liner near the bag for the final out about 2 hours after first pitch.
Ketcham led off Troy’s eighth with a single and advanced to third on Fricke’s one-out base hit. Fricke was thrown out at second on the relay in from left field for the second out. But, one batter later, Joseph McMurtry’s grounder to third was bobbled by Luke Tomasek, allowing Ketcham to trot in for a 3-2 lead.
It was Academy’s fourth error of the afternoon and the third that resulted in a run.
“Good teams are going to capitalize on your mistakes, and that’s exactly what happened,” Academy head coach Garrett Vail said.
Wille (2-for-4) keyed Academy’s seventh-inning awakening with a one-out single. He moved to second on a balk, to third when Zane Clark dropped a base hit just fair down the right-field line and crossed home after tagging up on Alex Lawton’s deep fly out to right.
Tomasek completed the surge with a seeing-eye single to right that scored Clark for a 2-all tie.
“This is a tough loss that was self-induced,” Vail said. “It was a tie ballgame going into the eighth inning with four errors. If you clean it up, we’re one or two hits away.”
Gage Richardson started for Troy and pitched three innings. McMurtry tossed the fourth through seventh innings, and Fricke faced one batter in the eighth before Richardson returned to the bump and earned the save.
Alex Hoffman took the tough-luck loss, allowing six hits while striking out two and walking none in a complete game.
“It was 88 pitches through eight innings. Talk about efficiency. He competes in the zone,” Vail said. “You can’t take anything away from him. We just need to play better defense.”
Troy loaded the bases with one out in the third without hitting a ball past the mound when Richardson and Ketcham reached on throwing errors to first by Hoffman, and Cannon Negron beat a throw from third for a bunt single.
Fricke followed with a sharp grounder down the third-base line, plating Richardson and Ketcham for a 2-0 advantage.
“In that at-bat, I was just trying to do a job and help my teammates out,” said Fricke, who was 3-for-4. “It wasn’t anything for stats or anything. It was just trying to be a sparkplug.”
Hoffman and the Bees wriggled out of the inning one batter later when McMurtry hit into a 5-4-3 double play rolled by Tomasek, Lane Ward and Trey Ward.
Troy, tied for second with Lorena after Saturday’s result, is next on the diamond Tuesday against Lexington. Fourth-place Academy is at Rogers.
“There are a lot of good teams in this district, obviously. It’s almost like you’re playing a playoff game every night. So, it’s a lot of fun and its really competitive baseball,” Sebesta said. “We’re beat up. We’re hurt. We’re without some pitchers and some players. So, we’re just trying to find a way to compete with what we’ve got. To the kids’ credit, that’s what we’ve been doing.”