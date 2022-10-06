Some coaches liken the duties of an offensive lineman to that of being involved in a car crash on any given play.
The aggressiveness, willpower and sheer physical force required to move a 250- to 300-pound human being who also is trying to do the same thing on their side is a grueling test within itself, play after play, for about a 2-hour stretch each game night.
“I think it was just going out there and hitting people and dominating other people with your own body,” Lake Belton’s Logan Gandara said of what initially drew him to football in seventh grade. “It shows you who’s the man, who’s the alpha, and that’s what I liked about it.”
Gandara thrives within that space of physicality, and he also happens to know a thing or two about cars for that matter, or just about anything else on four wheels.
“People know my truck but they don’t know me,” the senior said with a slight laugh earlier this week as he and the Broncos prepare to square off with Killeen in a key District 4-5A-I contest set for 7 tonight at Leo Buckley Stadium.
For those who may be unaware of Gandara, a three-year starter on Lake Belton’s line (the last two years at right guard), there’s plenty of opponents — some of whom he’s “trucked” himself a time or two — who can testify to his prowess in the trenches.
And as for any fellow classmates who may not know him, he’s the 5-foot-10, 270-pounder with the dark black mullet and large, sturdy-framed glasses. And chances are, they’ve seen his ride — the gray, single-cab Chevrolet truck that sits in the student parking lot most every day at Lake Belton High School, one that Gandara spent hours upon hours working on before receiving his license to drive it.
“I redid it all, did it my favorite color,” Gandara said. “I just kind of built it the way I liked it.”
The 17-year-old who is interested in microbiology and wants to eventually work in the medical field, also holds a deep love for automobiles that he developed from spending time with his dad, Patrick, while growing up in Central Texas.
“My dad, that’s what he did whenever he became an adult and that’s his job. So I built my truck pretty good from him and I did most of it by myself, too,” he said.
Gandara spent a year-and-a-half patiently piecing his vehicle together with the goal of having it completed before he took his driving test on his birthday last February, which he accomplished.
“If I wasn’t working (on it) during the week, I was doing it on the weekends, so mostly every other weekend or every weekend,” he said.
Part of the finishing touches included adding a custom paint job, which Gandara did himself, choosing his favorite color gray, which he likes because it “has a certain balance to it.”
“It looks like a cement color but in the sun, it has a whole bunch of metallics in it,” he said.
And while Gandara’s truck may draw the bulk of attention, especially when the light hits it just right, there’s still plenty to notice about his game as well.
“He’s got a great physical punch at the line of scrimmage,” Lake Belton offensive line coach RJ Bacon said. “A lot of guys who are used to firing off people hard, he will get underneath their pads and be able to lift them up. So it helps us out a lot because from that, we can be able to do some different things.”
Gandara, who said he was always big for his age, was a natural fit on the line once he took up the game while at North Belton Middle School.
“I always thought about playing before that, like little leagues and stuff, but I guess I was never ready,” he said.
It didn’t take long, though, for Gandara to settle in and find his home among a like-minded group of teammates.
“I think a lot of people like me, like linemen, we just grow on each other naturally,” he said. “There’s no need to, like, introduce yourself or anything. We just have that common bond. It just sparks between us.”
After spending his freshman year at Belton High School, Gandara moved to Lake Belton when it opened the following year and has since been a part of building the Broncos’ program from the ground up.
Head coach Brian Cope said Gandara has shown leadership through his actions during that time, especially as he has aged.
“He had one of the best offseasons of any senior that we have,” Cope said. “He’s just put a bunch of time and effort in to try and do his best out there, and it has showed.”
Gandara said he focused more this offseason on film study than in any other, even looking up each team on Lake’s schedule this year in order to get a head start on scouting them.
He also said he spent many weekends working with Broncos’ starting left guard Challen Ma’lleoi in order to keep sharpening his technique, while crediting teammates Keuntaye Williams and Markus Abrego, both senior defensive linemen, as helping to push him to improve more during practices.
And while Gandara’s point of attack and hand-to-hand combat skills give him an edge at times, it hasn’t always been that way.
He recalled one particular day when he learned a hard lesson while at a local football camp.
“I think I went to a UMHB camp and it was some guy I’ve never gone against,” he said. “And I set back and he just put me straight on my face, I didn’t even know what happened. So the next play, I just kind of took it and learned from that.”
Such moments have reminded Gandara that no matter the level of success he may attain, there is always room for improvement.
“I think if you want to stay focused and keep playing the game that you love, you have to find something about it that you want to keep pursuing and thriving and getting better at,” he said. “Because if you do something for so long, it can get boring and monotonous, but you just have to love something about the game or whatever you’re doing.”
For Gandara, that love is found while working with his hands, whether it’s pushing foes around under the Friday night lights or if it’s tinkering with a part underneath the hood of that Chevy.