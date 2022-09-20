BELTON — It’s time for Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hardin-Simmons to fine-tune their focus and preparation over the next few days and buckle their chinstraps a little tighter come Saturday night.
It’s rivalry week again.
Fourth-ranked UMHB (2-1, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) visits No. 6 Hardin-Simmons (2-0, 0-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the 28th installment of their rivalry series and the first one under the lights at Shelton Stadium in Abilene.
“I think it’s going to be a great environment,” Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon said. “As a player, how can you not be excited about this? I don’t think I’ll have to motivate my guys at all. If they’re not ready to play in this one, they just need to stay in Belton instead of getting on the bus.”
Two of the last three meetings were barn-burners.
UMHB drove into Cowboys territory for a game-winning field goal as time expired to prevail 15-14 in 2019, and the Crusaders rallied from a 28-7 halftime deficit with 27 unanswered points then used a game-sealing interception at their 3-yard line with 38 seconds remaining to stun Hardin-Simmons 34-28 last season — UMHB’s closest contest on the way to winning the NCAA Division III championship.
The victor between the Crusaders and Cowboys has gone on to claim at least a share of the ASC title for more than two decades. UMHB won 17 of the last 18 matchups, but Harmon knows anything is possible when the programs square off in what is annually a physical grudge match.
“We’re kind of like the Hatfields and McCoys. The alumni have such passion for their schools that this truly is a rivalry,” he said.
The Cowboys blew out overmatched opponents Wayland Baptist and Wisconsin-Platteville by a combined score of 120-14 in their first two outings. They average 514.5 yards and 60 points per game with an offense featuring a platoon of capable running backs, a group of play-making receivers and a first-year starting quarterback in Gaylon Glynn, who is 30-of-49 for 442 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.
“Two games is all we’ve seen, but it didn’t look like their passing game was as extensive as it was the past few years,” Harmon said of the Cowboys, who average more yards on the ground (276.5) than through the air (238). “What they really want to do is get those tight ends in there, run the ball and beat you up then run bootleg and waggle off of that.
“Hardin-Simmons is very well-coached and very precise in what they do. They’re a great program with great tradition and a lot of pride. They play with great emotion, and they’re a physical team. We’re going to have to match their physicality and be able to stop the run and make them one-dimensional. On offense, we’re going to have to get the ball to our weapons and take advantage of some things they do defensively.”
The Crusaders also need to silence what is expected to be one of the largest (and rowdiest) home crowds in the history of the Cowboys program.
In that regard, Harmon hopes the lessons his team learned in letting a lead slip away in the final minutes of a 28-24 loss at No. 5 Wisconsin-Whitewater two weeks ago pay dividends Saturday night.
“This week won’t be the first time we’ve been in that kind of environment,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ve learned from the mistakes we made two weeks ago and can put Hardin-Simmons in some situations where they’re having to deal with some adversity and have to perform when the pressure is on. We can’t allow Hardin-Simmons to keep our offense on the sideline.”
Rewind
UMHB bounced back from its loss to the Warhawks by opening ASC play with a 68-14 thumping of Southwestern in which the Crusaders’ starting defense limited the Pirates to only 95 yards in the first half while the offense built a 48-0 lead.
“I thought our D-line got some pressure on the quarterback just by using technique,” Harmon said. “I also thought the secondary did a better job of playing receivers a little tighter and being a lot better with their technique and their eyes.
“I think a lot of (the improvement in the secondary) was because of the pride our kids have in themselves. They were embarrassed after the Whitewater game. It was a long week for them. There was a lot of critique and criticism. We really went to work last week, and I think the work showed itself in the game.”
Personnel
As per conference policy, UMHB will be without freshman Dorian Pittman on Saturday after the backup defensive end was ejected from last week’s game for throwing a punch.
However, the Crusaders should benefit from the return of junior running back Kenneth Cormier and senior defensive tackle Pete Smith, both of whom were held out of the Southwestern game for precautionary reasons after getting banged up in the first two weeks of the season.
Poll watching
The first Division III coaches top-25 poll came out this week, with reigning national runner-up North Central (2-0) at No. 1, followed by St. John’s (2-0), Mount Union (2-0), UW-Whitewater (2-1) and UMHB.
The next five are Hardin-Simmons, Linfield (2-0), Trinity (3-0), Johns Hopkins (3-0) and Wisconsin-La Crosse (3-0).