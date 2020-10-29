With races for district titles and playoff berths heating up on the penultimate Friday night of the high school football regular season for Class 4A and down, here’s a quick tour of those area leagues.
The first stop is in District 13-4A-I, where Lampasas (6-0, 3-0) has locked up a playoff spot and can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win tonight against Fischer Canyon Lake.
Over in 9-4A-II — which wraps up tonight — Salado (8-1, 4-0) can claim the outright crown by beating Robinson. The Eagles already have a postseason berth (the top seed, no less) in hand, along with China Spring and Waco Connally. That leaves the other playoff slot up for grabs in tonight’s battle between Jarrell (1-8, 1-3) and Gatesville (2-5, 1-3).
The 11-3A-I playoff race is still anything but clear, with only Rockdale (5-3, 3-1) assured of a berth. Troy (5-3, 3-1) can lock up a spot and keep alive its hopes of at least a piece of the district title with a win tonight over the Tigers. Cameron Yoe (4-4, 2-3) isn’t guaranteed a spot with a win today against McGregor, but a loss would eliminate the Yoemen. Academy (6-3, 2-3) is idle tonight and awaits its chance next week to secure advancement.
In 13-3A-II, Rogers (4-5, 3-2) has the evening off but will still clinch a playoff berth tonight unless Lexington defeats Buffalo by at least 11 points, and Clifton beats Franklin.
Holland (6-2, 3-1) can wrap up a playoff slot out of 12-2A-I with a victory tonight against Bruceville-Eddy (2-5, 1-3), which would stay alive in the chase if it can knock off the Hornets.
Granger (7-1, 5-0) has a playoff spot in the bag in 13-2A-II and can clinch the outright district title with a win over Snook tonight, and Buckholts (2-5, 0-1) would climb right back into the 14-1A-II race with a victory against Oglesby.
Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic — along with the rest of the state’s TAPPS members — are guaranteed spots in the postseason.
On the court
The volleyball playoffs for qualifiers in Class 4A and down have started, and eight area teams were in bi-district action Thursday night.
In its inaugural season, Lake Belton fell to Giddings 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22 in the Broncos’ 4A playoff debut.
Also in 4A, Jarrell swept Manor New Tech 25-6, 25-8, 25-9 and will face Robinson or Palestine next. Salado took out Smithville, and Gatesville took on Graham in a match that did not end before press time.
Rogers advanced to the second round of the 3A postseason by putting away Groesbeck 20-25, 25-14, 28-26, 25-14. Next up for the Lady Eagles is a date with Lorena or Palmer. Rockdale played Fairfield in Thursday’s other 3A match.
Granger moved on with a five-set victory over Burton in 2A action, and Bruceville-Eddy faced Hamilton in a match that did not end before press time.
Today, Troy squares off against Malakoff at 5 p.m. in Mexia in a 3A match, and Bartlett takes on Richards at 6 p.m. in Caldwell in 1A action.
Moody battles Tolar at 1 p.m. Saturday in Glen Rose in a 2A match, and Buckholts has a bye through the first round of the 1A playoffs.
On the run
Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic will be well-represented Monday at the TAPPS Cross Country State Championships, where athletes from both schools will compete for medals in Hewitt.
Running for CTCS in the Class 3A meet will be its boys team of Luke Chiles, Andrew Galvan, Ryan Turley, Will Wisener, Owen Ellefson, Joshua Wright and Collin Bohannon, along with girls runners Emma Ragsdale and Ellie Whitaker.
Also competing in the 3A meet, Holy Trinity will line up with its girls team of Kate Boone, Abby Rockwood, Katie Jolly, Madison Dent, Carisa Torralva, Sarah Galvan and Priscilla Whorton, along with boys runners Bruce Reed, Nathan Orf and Joseph Jolly.
The cross country season for all classifications of public schools is closing in on regional meets, which are scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10.