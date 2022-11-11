BURLESON — Lake Belton’s first football season in a UIL district produced plenty of firsts. Above all, a coveted playoff berth was among them.
But the Broncos found themselves in a tough spot after just a couple minutes of their Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff against Burleson Centennial on Friday night.
Lake Belton managed to crawl out of an early 14-point hole it dug in the game’s first 2 minutes after turning over the ball on its first two drives, but the Spartans’ triple-option attack — led by quarterback Phillip Hamilton — proved too much to overcome in the Broncos’ 56-28 setback at cold and windy Burleson Stadium.
“I didn’t have them ready,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team finished 8-3 after tying for second place in District 4-5A-I and punching its first postseason ticket as the league’s No. 3 seed. “I thought our kids fought to the very end, and I am so proud of this senior class and everything that they’ve done.”
Hamilton rushed for 95 yards in the first half and 137 overall, including two TDs, and was the engine that drove a Centennial ground game that churned out 537 yards and eight touchdowns on a night the Spartans (10-1) never trailed and led by at least 21 points throughout the second half.
Elijah Zeh paced Centennial with 185 yards rushing, including an 83-yard touchdown straight up the middle to push the gap to 42-21 right out of the gate after halftime.
Jahiem Ababio added a 7-yard TD scamper shortly after to make for the biggest edge at 49-21 midway through the third, before Micah Hudson notched Lake Belton’s lone touchdown of the second half on a 2-yard run on a direct snap.
Ababio tacked on 149 yards rushing on just nine carries for Centennial, including scoring runs of 21, 7 and 49 yards — the last of which capped the game’s scoring with 6:13 remaining.
It was one of 10 carries of at least 14 yards for a Spartans offense that attempted only one pass, which fell incomplete with about 10 minutes left in the game.
“We were able to play our game,” said Centennial head coach Kyle Geller, whose team will face El Paso Yselta or Amarillo Tascosa in next week’s area round. “They didn’t do exactly what we practiced and everybody did a good job of adjusting to what we were seeing. The timing was there and we were physical, so it was good.”
Lake Belton fell behind quickly by turning over the ball over twice in its first five plays, and the Spartans turned each into a touchdown.
Connor Crews’ pass to Hudson on the first play of the game bounced off Hudson’s chest and high into the air about 5 yards behind him, where a sliding Aidan Hicks came in to corral the interception.
Ababio rumbled in from 21 yards out two plays later for Centennial’s early 7-0 lead.
The Broncos’ Tristan Robin fumbled on Lake’s next possession to give the Spartans another short field for a drive that Zeh ended with an 11-yard score for a 14-0 edge with just more than 2 minutes elapsed from the game clock.
After being dealt the quick deficit, though, Lake Belton showed fight throughout the first half to stay in it.
Following a punt that ended its third drive, Lake Belton scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, the first of which came on a Javeon Wilcox 14-yard grab of a Crews pass in tight coverage on third-and-goal.
The Broncos’ Joshua Mallard then alertly fell on a pooch kick that the Spartans never touched on the ensuing kickoff, setting up Lake with its first short field that it turned into a Ty Legg 18-yard TD reception from Crews to tie the game at 14-all with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
The scoring hardly stopped from there in a high-octane first half, but most of it came from the Spartans as Centennial posted TDs on five of six first-half possessions.
Hamilton’s 1-yard sneak with 24 seconds left before the break was his second score of the night and capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that provided his team with its biggest lead to that point at 35-14.
But after a 15-yard penalty by Centennial on the ensuing kickoff set up Lake inside Spartans territory, the Broncos scored when Wilcox gathered in a 45-yard TD pass from Crews in the front-left corner of the end zone.
It pulled Lake to within 35-21 with just 11 seconds left in the half.
Wilcox had three catches for 59 yards and Crews finished 16-of-34 for 273 yards for Lake Belton, which turned over the ball three times.
The Broncos will graduate 44 players from their first senior class.
BURLESON CENTENNIAL 56,
LAKE BELTON 28,
Lake Belton 14 7 7 0 — 28
Centennial 14 21 14 7 — 56
Cen — Jahiem Ababio 21 run (Truitt Bosher kick)
Cen — Elijah Zeh 11 run (Bosher kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 14 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Ty Legg 18 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Cen — Phillip Hamilton 10 run (Bosher kick)
Cen — Zeh 2 run (Bosher kick)
Cen — Hamilton 1 run (Bosher kick)
LB — Wilcox 45 pass from Crews (Tommy Stephens kick)
Cen — Zeh 83 run (Bosher kick)
Cen — Ababio 7 run (Bosher kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 2 run (Jackson kick)
Cen — Ababio 49 run (Bosher kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Cen
First downs 15 22
Rushes-yards 29-81 60-537
Passing yards 273 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-34-2 0-1-0
Punts-average 4-37.0 2-57.5
Fumbles-lost 6-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 7-65 7-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Tristan Robin 8-30, D’Arius Wilkerson 6-23, Hudson 5-19, Floyd Bristol 3-11, Crews 6-8, team 1-(10); Centennial: Zeh 22-185, Ababio 9-149, Hamilton 18-137, Keilan Gregory 1-25, Keyshaun Tucker 5-24, Aidan Hicks 3-21, team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Lake Belton: Crews 16-34-2-273; Centennial: Hamilton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Jaydon Leza 2-70, Wilcox 3-59, T.Robin 4-40, Cash Robin 2-37, Legg 3-36, Hudson 2-31.