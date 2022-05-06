WAXAHACHIE — One swing equaled two runs, and now one more win puts Temple in the third round.
Lily Wiser’s no-doubt, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night gave the Tem-Cats the lead for good in a 2-1 victory over Wylie in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class 6A area-round playoff series at Bill Mitkiff Sports Complex.
“It was outside and a little offspeed,” said Wiser, Temple’s junior shortstop who threw up her arms over her head as she rounded first base. “I had to wait on it and time it up, and luckily I timed it up perfectly.”
The timing of Wiser’s line drive over the wall in right-center field indeed couldn’t have been more perfect for the Tem-Cats (22-11), whose offense had been kept quiet until that point by Wylie starter Hannah Messer.
Messer collected nine strikeouts, allowing just one other hit — Brooke Knox’s single in the second.
Temple’s Maddison Ruiz retired the Lady Pirates (29-8) in order in the top of the seventh to close out a complete game in the circle that included nine strikeouts.
Ruiz, a freshman who fanned a combined 22 in Games 2 and 3 against Waxahachie last weekend to help Temple into Round 2, is now 3-1 in the playoffs.
“I wasn’t looking to hit a home run but I was looking to hit a double or a triple, just to get the runner on first to score to tie it up,” Wiser said of the at-bat that eventually led to her 15th homer of the season. “It was a really good game. (Ruiz) did a really good job pitching and keeping us in the game. We got on when we needed to get on and got a hit when we needed to get a hit.”
Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m. today back in Waxahachie, with Game 3, if necessary, 30 minutes after.
Both teams are quite familiar with winner-take-all contests. Wylie and Temple each rallied in the bi-district round to win two in a row after dropping their openers.
“We’re resilient. They fought through all seven innings of this one and had some good at-bats,” Lady Pirates head coach Heather Damron said. “Our plan is to learn from today and use it tomorrow.”
Wylie went ahead 1-0 in the fifth when Aubrey Brown doubled to the wall in center to score Ryley Severson. Brown also had a triple in the first inning but was stranded on base.
Alena Salazar drew a walk ahead of Wiser to start Temple’s sixth. Wiser worked the count to 3-2 before connecting on the decisive shot that allowed Temple’s fans to really let loose with a bevy of noisemakers.
“It was huge. She delivered when it needed to happen and I’m very proud of her,” said Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin, whose team now heads into a Game 2 with a series lead.
It’s a different scenario for the Tem-Cats, but the objective is the same.
“It takes a lot of pressure off of our girls, mentally. They can come in, not relaxed, but with that mindset of let’s just play our game,” Franklin added. “(The Lady Pirates) are going to be hungry. That’s what we have to understand and be able to show up.”
NOTES: Temple and Wylie — which played one another in a tournament March 5, an 11-1 Lady Pirates’ victory — were paired in the same round during the 2019 playoffs with the Lady Pirates winning that series 2-0. . . . The winner this time around gets Rockwall or Hewitt Midway in the 6A Region II quarterfinals next week.