BELTON — Heading into its NCAA Division III first-round playoff matchup with Huntingdon on Saturday, Mary Hardin-Baylor is 2-0 all-time against the Hawks after postseason victories in 2015 and 2019 by an average margin of 28 points.
But anyone who feels No. 3 UMHB (9-1) is in for a cakewalk against the 19th-ranked Hawks (9-1) should think again. Not only does Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon believe this is the best Huntingdon squad he’s seen, it might just be the toughest first-round opponent UMHB has ever faced.
“I don’t know if we’ve played a first-round team that’s better than this team,” Harmon said. “They’re better than they were in 2019.
“The quarterback is better. I think they have a better understanding of what people will try to do to stop them, and then they take advantage of that. They don’t flinch if they’re down going into the fourth quarter, so we’re going to have to play four quarters of football.”
The Hawks from Montgomery, Ala., earned an automatic playoff berth by winning the USA South title, have won nine straight since a 41-34 season-opening loss to Linfield and are eager for their shot at the defending national champion.
“Our team has accomplished a lot so far this year, and we are looking forward to playing the defending national champs in the first round,” Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk, who is in his 17th season in charge, said in a statement released by the school. “Mary Hardin-Baylor is a first-class program in every way, and our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”
The Hawks average 40.6 points and 473.8 yards — 209 rushing, 264.8 passing — per game with an offense triggered by senior quarterback London Cotney, who has thrown for 2,471 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Their other primary weapons are 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior running back Kahari McReynolds (1,034 yards rushing) and junior receivers Conner Bradford (21 catches for 671 yards) and Tyler England (34 receptions for 554 yards).
“They’re very physical and they manipulate gaps that cause defensive problems,” Harmon said. “If you overload the box, they have a great idea of where you’re vulnerable in the passing game. They’re very balanced and very physical, and we have our hands full.
“They’re so balanced that you’d better not cheat here or there, because they’ll beat you with a big play through the air. It won’t take long watching film for our guys to realize that we have one heck of a ballgame coming on Saturday.”
UMHB counters with an offense averaging 469.8 yards and 44.5 points an outing, led by quarterback Kyle King (2,506 yards passing, 31 TDs), running back Aphonso Thomas (718 yards rushing) and receivers KJ Miller (52 catches, 702 yards), Jerry Day (32 receptions, 575 yards) and Brandon Jordan (38 catches, 501 yards).
“I think we have more team speed than them, so I think both defenses have a big challenge ahead,” Harmon said. “We need to be explosive on special teams, because that can be an edge for us.”
The defenses
The Huntingdon defense is led in tackles by 5-11, 190-pound junior linebacker Tucker Spence, and the Hawks picked off 17 passes in the regular season — getting five interceptions from 5-5, 143-pound senior Tyrell Davis and four from 5-10, 177-pound senior Miller Park.
Huntingdon gives up 319.1 yards and 20.2 points per game.
UMHB has limited opponents to 282.6 yards and 14.6 points a contest, and the Crusaders are coming off a performance last week in which they held McMurry to minus-8 yards rushing and 110 total.
“I think our guys are confident in their technique and in their ability to attack the line of scrimmage and get off blocks,” Harmon said. “But there’s a big difference in physicality between Huntingdon and McMurry. It’s going to be more like what we prepared for when we played Wisconsin-Whitewater and Hardin-Simmons and Howard Payne.
“This is going to be a really physical game, and we’re going to line up and play our tails off and see how this thing turns out.”
Tough bracket
UMHB is ranked No. 3 in the Division III coaches top 25 poll but is seeded third in its quadrant of the 32-team playoff bracket.
Saturday’s winner will face fifth-ranked Trinity (10-0) or No. 10 Hardin-Simmons (9-1) in next week’s second round. The eight-team quadrant also includes No. 20 Bethel (8-2), No. 18 Wheaton (8-2) and No. 4 Linfield (9-0). That’s more ranked teams than any of the other quadrants.
The section topped by No. 2 Mount Union (10-0) has five other ranked teams. The quadrant led by No. 6 St. John’s (9-1) includes four others, and the section topped by No. 1 North Central (10-0) — a 57-24 loser to UMHB in last year’s Stagg Bowl — has only three other ranked teams.
With a win Saturday, the Crusaders will play at Trinity or host Hardin-Simmons. If UMHB keeps winning and barring any upsets, it would travel to McMinnville, Ore., to face Linfield in the quarterfinals and visit Naperville, Ill. — about 35 miles outside of Chicago — to take on North Central in the semifinals.
It’s a daunting road, but the Crusaders believe they have the talent to traverse it.
“(The bracket) is disappointing, but I don’t think it put a chip on anybody’s shoulder. The coaches are probably more frustrated about it than the players are,” Harmon said. “It is what it is, and we’re very excited to be in this playoff tournament.
“You have to run the gamut either way. I don’t think anybody has more players on their team that have won a national championship than we do. Now we just have to put together five weeks of really solid football. It’s all about playing your best at this time of the year and hopefully, after the way we played last week, we’re starting to do that.”