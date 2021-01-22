COPPERAS COVE — With six of the eight teams in the District 12-6A boys basketball standings ahead of them, the Temple Wildcats know that to make the playoffs they will have to turn things around in the second half of district play.
A late rally to try to do so came up just short Friday night as Temple fell to Copperas Cove 58-52 in a game that went down to the wire.
“I feel like they played hard and they fought,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “That’s a good thing for us. It’s what I keep preaching to them, ‘I just want you to work hard and fight.’”
Down by six points with 1:30 to play and out of timeouts, the Wildcats (4-12, 1-7) made things interesting with a late flurry. Temple’s Aundra Jackson scored on a drive that cut the gap to 54-50 with 1:10 left then got a steal at midcourt and finished the play with a layup to make it 54-52 with a minute to go.
The Wildcats fouled Copperas Cove’s Warren Fleming, who made both free throws to put the Bulldawgs up 56-52.
Temple moved down the floor quickly, and Jaylon Hall attempted a 3-pointer that fell short. The Wildcats got the rebound, but three consecutive putback attempts under the basket didn’t go in before they kicked the ball out to Hall, who got off one final 3-point attempt that also didn’t drop.
The Bulldawgs (8-7, 4-4) came down with the rebound, and two free throws by Alonnie Carter sealed the final score.
“It’s district basketball,” Copperas Cove coach Travis Boyce said. “All the teams in this district fight hard and all of these games are going to be like this. We’ve had some pretty close games, but I was pretty confident with our guys and the experience they have.”
The Wildcats held a 26-22 lead with 2 minutes left in the first half, before a Carter 3 got Cove within 26-25. Carter then came away with a steal at midcourt and made the layup to give the Bulldwags a 27-26 lead with 1:15 left before the break.
Temple’s Joseph Stewart regained the lead for the Wildcats with a 3 from the left wing, but the Bulldawgs again answered with a 3 by Henry Sanchez with 42 seconds to go. Cove’s Bryce Smith hit two free throws after a turnover to give the Bulldawgs a 33-29 lead going into halftime.
Cove’s momentum carried over as Temple came out cold, making just two of 11 shots from the field in the third quarter to enter the final frame down 45-38.
“We missed some easy shots,” Thomas said. “That’s been our Achilles’ heel all year.”
The Bulldawgs expanded the lead to eight early in the fourth and led by at least five most of the final frame, until the sequence by Jackson.
It was a critical game for both teams’ playoff hopes, and now Thomas and the Wildcats know they have their backs against the wall.
“You’re going to have to win some games,” Thomas said. “It is what it is. We’re going to have to get at least six wins to get in, probably seven. So we have to win some big games.”
The win should give the Bulldawgs confidence moving forward.
“You have to be confident in this district,” Boyce said. “I think it’s a wide-open circle for the teams not in the top two spots. But anybody can beat anybody, so we have to show up every single night.”